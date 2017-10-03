Fourth annual Harvest Festival brings crowd to Kingfield

KINGFIELD - Children and adults alike flocked to the iconic barn on the hill Saturday afternoon as the fourth annual Harvest Festival kicked off.

Hosted by Mountain Village Farm Bed and Breakfast, the event benefits the Maine Mountain Children's House- a non-profit Montessori preschool in Kingfield. Historically, Harvest Festival has acted as the school's primary fundraiser for the small budget; but with growing popularity, the event now brings in funds for extra projects at the school- such as renovations, maintenance, classroom materials and a scholarship for families in need. With local brews, food and music- the event has become more than just a fundraiser.

"It has really started branching out to people who are not necessarily affiliated with the school, or even the Kingfield community," Director and lead teacher Bethany Mahar said.

This year's event brought close to 300 people together to enjoy horse drawn wagon rides, corn hole, apple pressing and live music by Country Choir. Food trucks and stands lined up offering burritos, ice cream and hot dogs to accompany the homemade sangria and beer provided by Kennebec River Brewery and Bigelow Brewing Company.

"The best part is introducing the kids to the community. It goes way beyond the borders of the school. It's a nice reminder to see how much love and support we have from this close knit community," Mahar said.

Fore more information on next year's event visit http://mainemountainfestival.com/.