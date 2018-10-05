Fourth annual Rangeley Regatta draws 150 students to Outdoor Heritage Museum

RANGELEY - On Sept. 28, more than 150 students converged on the Outdoor Heritage Museum to compete in the 4th annual Rangeley Regatta.

The morning began with a slight rain falling which ended by the time Hebron Academy held off Gould Academy squad to claim their second consecutive Indian Rock Trophy as champions of the Prep School Division. The two teams then joined forces as volunteer coaches with middle school students from Kingfield, Strong, Phillips, Rangeley, Stratton and Mt. Blue High School in Farmington arrived to compete for the Rangeley Regatta Cup. Students represented their respective schools in poetry, public speaking, art, outdoor team trivia, a road race, fly tying, distance fly casting, team canoe relay, team kayak relays and the featured events: boys and girls crew style rowing races in vintage Rangeley Boats.

The unique event has grown every year, adding the prep schools as competitors and mentors last year and this year inviting Mt Blue to join the northern Franklin County schools as well as awarding gold, silver and bronze medals in all events to competitors.

“Our volunteers do an amazing job and Skowhegan Savings Bank stepped up as a premiere sponsor this year joining numerous regional businesses to make this great day possible,” said Historical Society Director Bill Pierce.

Volunteers from Junior Maine Guides, the local schools themselves and the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife joined the coaches and students from Hebron and Gould to pull off the challenging but fun event. Despite the rainy start to the day, the skies turned sunny and bright and once again seemed to shine a bit brighter on the team from Stratton as they defended their Rangeley Regatta Cup title for the 3rd consecutive year.

The margin of victory was by a single point over second-place Kingfield. The Bobcats of Stratton pulled off the “three-peat” for the Cup by taking a medal of some type in 13 of 16 events despite winning only three Golds.

Phillips took the third place spot just 2 points behind the champs and received the Sportsmanship Award accepted by Principal Jeff Pillsbury. Pillsbury was lauded by Pierce for working hard as the key coordinator and driving force for the three schools from SAD 58. Stratton Principal Barry London took home “Coach of the Year” honors and his school also claimed first place points for “Team Spirit."

“The Rangeley Lakes Historical Society is honored to have been able to grow the event and show these fantastic kids a good time in each of the last four year’s we’ve offered it. It’s just a fun time and we can’t ever thank all who compete, help out and financially support this effort enough,” said Pierce.

Rangeley Regatta Medal Count:

Stratton

Gold: 3

Silver: 6

Bronze: 4

Kingfield

Gold: 5

Silver: 1

Bronze: 0

Phillips

Gold: 4

Silver: 3

Bronze: 3

Rangeley

Gold: 2

Silver: 1

Bronze: 4

Mt. Blue

Gold: 0

Silver: 2

Bronze: 5

Strong

Gold: 1

Silver: 2

Bronze: 1