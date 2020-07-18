FOWL celebrates 31st year, provides updates for initiatives

WILTON - On July 19, the Friends of Wilson Lake would normally be holding its annual meeting, celebrating the 31st year of the organization. However, due to the Coronavirus, the Board of FOWL voted to suspend the 2020 meeting with all the current officers and board members remaining in place until the following year when those elections will be held on Sunday July 18, 2021.

Normally at this meeting, in addition to conducting the business of electing officers, standing committees make their reports. Below is a brief summary of each of these committees:

The first item is the Audubon Loon Count, which takes place annually on the third Saturday of July, the day before the annual meeting. The official count has not yet taken place at this writing, but from a preliminary count, Wilson Lake currently has six adult loons and two loon chicks. While we are discussing loons, the Wayne Smith Lakes and Loons program for Wilton's 3rd grade students was not held this year due to the virus, but our current intention is to offer programs for both 3rd and 4th grades in spring 2021 - subject to school availability.

The David Prince Memorial Scholarship award this year went to the excellent candidate Olivia Schanck. Olivia has been one of our Courtesy Boat Inspectors for the past three years and will be attending the University of Maine this fall, where she will major in Child Development and Family Relations, with a minor in Leadership.

The Financial Report submitted to the Board Meeting on July 10 showed that the organization finished the fiscal year 2019 slightly in the red (income $17,075 vs. expense $17,754 for net loss of $675). This resulted from having paid out slightly more than $2,000 for the Courtesy Boat Monitoring program from 2018. For the current year through June 30, 2020, FOWL is showing a net gain of $4,525, but this will be adjusted with remaining expenses estimated at $4,500 and estimated income of $1,800.

Water quality is normally assessed in two ways: water clarity and dissolved oxygen readings. To determine water clarity, an instrument known as a Secchi Disk is lowered into the water until it disappears from sight. The depth at which this disk can no longer be read is compared year by year to arrive at a relative clarity reading. Wilson Lake has generally shown three-year average readings in the 17 to 18 foot range. Readings have been taken since 1974 and showed a high in 2004 of 20 feet and fell to a low of 14.1 feet in 2016. Since 2016 we have returned to more than 17 feet over the past three years and readings in 2020 indicate that this trend will continue.

Dissolved oxygen is more difficult to explain. A probe is dropped into the lake and take readings of temperature in Centigrade and dissolved oxygen in parts per thousand (ppm). Readings are taken every meter from the surface to the bottom of the lake – in Wilson Lake that represents about 23 meters (around 75 feet) before the probe reaches bottom and the readings become meaningless. These readings have been taken since 1974, but on a less regular basis. Dissolved Oxygen is most important to living organisms for life-needed oxygen – think fish among other species. They are able to extract the oxygen from the water. Over the course of a summer the oxygen level naturally declines as the lake warms. When the oxygen level falls below 5 ppm, that level is generally considered so stressful that most cold-water fish will avoid these areas. In Wilson Lake since 1997 or earlier, the late summer oxygen levels at 15 meters (around 50 feet) have remained above that 5.0-ppm level, making the water at that level safe for fish.

Courtesy Boat Inspection has been running this summer in spite of the Coronavirus. Student monitors have been maintaining six-foot social distances, wearing face guards, and asking boaters to inspect their boats under the guidance of our CBI monitors. So far we have inspected 566 boats and only discovered two plants - both of which were non-invasive. The boaters have been most cooperative in assisting and we continue to have the financial support of the business community. Our sponsors have been Gary Paling Real Estate, Otis Federal Credit Union, Wilton Fish & Game, Wilson Lake Inn, Home Auto Group, J’s Boat House, Life Made Products, and Calzolaio Pasta Company. Our sincere thanks to each of you for assisting in this most important effort.

Lake buoy readings are generally presented by Professors Julia Daly and Rachel Hovel from the University of Maine at Farmington. We do not yet have a report from them on the results over the past months, but look for that report at a later date. We do know that they removed the buoy this spring, replaced the elements and re-employed the buoy in early June. As you may know, it resides at the deepest place in the lake and takes readings of Dissolved Oxygen and Temperature every 30 minutes throughout the year - even when the lake is covered with ice.

The LakeSmart program has also been placed on hold due to the virus; however, FOWL does expect to start the program up later this month with some new evaluations. This project evaluates lakefront property for water quality friendliness and if all conditions are met, a LakeSmart designation is awarded. If there should be some areas lacking, a report is given to the landowner and they are given the option to voluntarily make those revisions and be reevaluated.

Membership in FOWL continues to be robust. The current membership is well over 250 with expectations of exceeding 300 once again this year. If you are someone or know of someone who would be interested in working to protect Wilson Lake for future generations, please contact President, Rob Lively at lively@maine.edu for information. You may also want to visit our website at: www.friendsofwilsonlake.org. We hope you will be able to attend our meeting next year on July 18, 2021.