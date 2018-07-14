Franklin County 4-H members visit Washington D.C. for annual conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The six-week 4-H Citizenship and Leadership Conference, called Citizenship Washington Focus, was held from June 30 until July 7. Four local 4-H members were in attendance.

The experience is for 4-H members from across the country between the ages of 14-19 and involves tours of the nation's capital, including visits with each state's congressional delegation. Members have an opportunity to learn how to be citizen leaders and make a difference in their communities, they develop communication, leadership and citizenship skills by participating on various committees as well as form new friendships with other 4-H members from across the country. One of the highlights of the trip is Toby's Dinner Theater where the members dress up for dinner and a show. This year they were treated to Mamma Mia, featuring the music of ABBA.

Maine sent a delegation during Week 5 of the conference, which runs June 30 until July 7. Four members from Franklin County were selected as part of the Maine delegation this year: Allison Blauvelt, Bradley Smith, Caleb Mulcahy and Noah Mulcahy. As part of their week-long activities, Maine joined Vermont members in carrying the Daniel the Tiger balloon in the National 4th of July Parade and watched the capital's fireworks show from the Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. The delegation was asked to formulate and execute a Community Action Plan that encompasses the skills learned at the conference.

The parents of the four members, along with the help of the members themselves, held a Spaghetti Dinner/Silent Auction Fund Raiser in June to raise money for the trip. They would like to acknowledge the event sponsors as well as those who donated items for the silent auction. The event sponsors for the dinner included Family Optometry in Farmington and the Hannaford stores in Farmington and Turner. These businesses donated financially and provided the supplies necessary for the Dinner. Those in the community who donated items for the Silent Auction; Sandy River Farm Market, From the Country Farm, Smith Family Farm & Forest, Spirit Garden (Terry Owens), Comfort Inn & Suites, Sandy River Farm Supply, Hammond Lumber, Farmington Farmer's Union, Basil's Pizza and Subs.

The 4-H members would also like to extend a special thank you to Bussey York and Seth Landry for making financial donations toward the trip. Support from the community, in addition to the contributions from the Maine 4-H Foundation and the Leaders Association, made this trip possible for the members from Franklin County.

For more information on this 4-H trip, visit https://4-h.org/parents/citizenship-washington-focus/

If you are interested in learning more about the 4-H program in Franklin County, please contact the Extension Office at (800) 287-1478 or visit them at 138 Pleasant Street in Farmington.