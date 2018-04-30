Franklin County 4-H shines at state public speaking tournament

ORONO - University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H in Franklin County was represented by 10 participants at the State 4-H Public Speaking Tournament at the University of Maine on April 7.

Fifty-seven 4-H members from throughout the state competed in categories, demonstrations and illustrated talks, which were then scored by a three-judge panel. The 4-H public speaking program reported the highest number of participants in three years.

Several Franklin County 4-H members received a top score of 115 and each member earned a blue ribbon for his or her illustrated talk. Mackenzie Jones and Caleb Mulcahy each earned one of 10 available spots on the Eastern States Exposition (ESE) communication science team; Hannah Mulcahy earned the spot of first alternate.

In September, the team will compete at the ESE in Springfield, Mass.

For more information about UMaine Extension 4-H, including how to enroll, contact Tara Marble, 207-778-4650; 800-287-1478 (in Maine); tara.marble@maine.edu. More information also is available online.