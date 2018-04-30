Franklin Countys First News

Franklin County 4-H shines at state public speaking tournament

April 30, 2018

Members of Franklin County 4-H who participated in the state tournament are: (back row) Andrew Dexter, Mackenzy Labrie, Allison Blauvelt, Noah Mulcahy, Faith Dexter (front row) Hannah Mulcahy, Joshua Mulcahy, Bradley Smith. Not pictured are Mackenzie Jones and Caleb Mulcahy. All members are part of the Doe-C-Doe Dairy Goat Club. Joshua Mulcahy is also a member of the Franklin County Circuit Hackers 4-H Club; Bradley Smith is also a member of the Dairy 4-H Club.

ORONO - University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H in Franklin County was represented by 10 participants at the State 4-H Public Speaking Tournament at the University of Maine on April 7.

Fifty-seven 4-H members from throughout the state competed in categories, demonstrations and illustrated talks, which were then scored by a three-judge panel. The 4-H public speaking program reported the highest number of participants in three years.

Several Franklin County 4-H members received a top score of 115 and each member earned a blue ribbon for his or her illustrated talk. Mackenzie Jones and Caleb Mulcahy each earned one of 10 available spots on the Eastern States Exposition (ESE) communication science team; Hannah Mulcahy earned the spot of first alternate.

In September, the team will compete at the ESE in Springfield, Mass.

For more information about UMaine Extension 4-H, including how to enroll, contact Tara Marble, 207-778-4650; 800-287-1478 (in Maine); tara.marble@maine.edu. More information also is available online.

