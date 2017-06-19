Franklin County Adult Education recognizes 52 students

FARMINGTON - Franklin County Adult and Community Education Director Glenn Kapiloff welcomed families and friends of the honorees of the 2017 Adult Education Graduation on Thursday, June 15 in the Bjorn Auditorium on the Mt. Blue Campus in Farmington.

"What if we could do a better job meeting the unique and diverse needs of learners through a series of multiple pathways – not just one," Kapiloff said. "I believe that although you all have learned a lot – that you are teaching us even more. You are teaching us how to make education work for everyone and how to help eliminate the barriers to students' success."

The night’s honorees included 26 students who achieved their High School diplomas or High School equivalency diplomas, 13 CNAs who completed an intense certification program and 13 students who completed a 16-week College Transitions Program. Prior to opening remarks, the guests were entertained by the Merry Plinksters Ukulele group followed by The Processional played on the piano by Jim Perkins.

Todd Katz, Jr., the student speaker, was a member of the College Transitions program in the fall and is currently enrolled as a full-time student at the University of Maine at Farmington where he is continuing his education.

Paul Brown, the keynote speaker, has been employed within the RSU9 school district for 43 years in several different capacities including both classroom teaching and administration. He has been working with adult and community education for the past 15 years managing Community Education as well as administrative duties within the Adult Ed Program.

Julie Sawyer who has worked with over 1,000 community members over her past four years at Adult Education will also be retiring at the end of this year.

Several students received awards:

The Courage to Grow Award, presented by Central Maine Community College, was given to Sue-Ellen Smith who exhibited an extraordinary ability to overcome adversity to pursue her educational goals. This award includes a scholarship for the student to attend one three-credit course at CMCC at no cost. Sue-Ellen is currently enrolled at CMCC.

Dawn Lei Harris who earned her HiSET and completed College Transitions in 2015, was awarded her Mt Blue High School Diploma after successfully completing three semesters of full time college at University of Maine at Farmington.

Four National Honor Society Awards were presented to Todd Katz, Jr., Michelle Young, Mike Cain, and Joseph Martineau. The National Honor Society recognizes students who demonstrate exemplary traits during their Adult Ed experience which include excellent attendance, cooperation by working harmoniously with teachers and fellow students, and an outstanding work ethic.

Other student awards given by the Adult Ed staff were the Steadfast Award to Colin Ketcham, the Persistence Award to Dylan Crandall and Savannah Frost, and the Determination Award to Mattie Kennedy and Kaytlyn Hennessy. These students also received a student scholarship from Adult Ed to help them continue their education.

RSU 9 Superintendent Tom Ward and Kapiloff presented the diplomas and Ward led the turning of the tassels.

Franklin County’s Adult and Community Education is a robust program which served over 2,300 community members last year. This number includes those students in academic courses, certificate courses, students at the Franklin County Detention Center as well as the community enrichment courses.