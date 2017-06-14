Franklin County Budget Committee approves $6.19 million budget

FARMINGTON - Franklin County Budget Committee members met Wednesday night and approved a $6.19 million budget, sending it to the county commissioners.

The budget is roughly $24,000 less than the $6.21 million in expenditures proposed by commissioners. Of the $6.19 million budget, $2 million is for the Franklin County Detention Center and the rest funds county operations in 2017-18.

This was the first time committee members have had a chance to discuss budget items since the well-attended public hearing last Wednesday. The hearing was attended by more than 100 community members, the majority of whom were in support of a number of social service agencies in line for cuts under the proposed budget. Last year, the dozen or so agencies received $171,200 at the conclusion of the budget process. This year, commissioners are recommending $61,200 in funding for the nine programs, as compared to $209,000 in requests.

Wednesday night's meeting produced a finalized budget proposal fairly similar to the original, with the exception of a $10,000 decrease to a communications reserve account, and a $5,000 increase for the Children's Task Force from the previous recommendation of zero.

"There needs to be a reevaluation of how we fund programs around here," Committee member and Strong Selectman Mike Pond said. "I have a hard time voting to fund these agencies when there are other programs doing just as well who get nothing."

Funding for the CTF passed with a 5-4 vote. Committee members Pond, Tiffany Estabrook, Joshua Bell and Timothy DeMillo voted against the motion to fund CTF at $5,000, while Ruth Cushman, Travis Pond, Terry Bergeron, David Vincent and Ray Gaudette were in favor.

The committee stuck with their original proposal of zero dollars for Adult Education, Greater Franklin Development Council, Sexual Assault Prevention & Response Services and Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice and are recommending reduced funding for Western Maine Transportation, Western Maine Community Action, Seniors Plus and Franklin County Soil & Water. These proposed reductions range from $3,000 in the case of Western Maine Transportation to $20,000 from Seniors Plus.

The final vote in favor of the $6.19 million budget was 7 to 2, with Bergeron and Cushman opposed.

Commissioners will take up the budget at their meeting next Tuesday. Any changes proposed by commissioners will require a unanimous vote, and the budget committee will be provided an opportunity to veto any change with a two-thirds majority vote.