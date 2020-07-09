Franklin County Budget Committee sends $6.79 million budget to Commissioners

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Budget Committee made their final recommendations at Wednesday evening's meeting, sending a proposed $6.79 million budget back to County Commissioners for their meeting next week.

Committee members passed a motion to reduce the salaries of County Commissioners' from Districts 1 and 2 to $8,000 from the current rate of $12,000. The District 3 commissioner would remain at $12,000. Both terms of the District 1 and 2 commissioners will be up this fall. The motion passed 6 to 3, with Budget Committee members Tiffany Estabrook, Travis Pond and Judy Diaz voting against the change.

In addition to the reduction in commissioner salaries, the vote approved eliminating a proposed $7,000 salary for a potential new hire. County Clerk Julie Magoon said with so many things up in the air currently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she would agree to cut the line item, with the option of increasing hours for other staff members to pick up any extra duties that the health pandemic may cause.

Those duties have increased, Magoon said, due to a staff member who is home more often while the COVID-29 pandemic is going on. Treasurer Pam Prodan has been working from home since the pandemic began, which commissioners have said is a concern since she is not in the office to complete other tasks such as answering the phone.

"The job description is very broad, and very vague," Magoon confirmed.

Office staff has made accommodations for Prodan as of this week, allowing her a more isolated space to work. Magoon said she expects to hear back from Prodan soon regarding her plan.

The salary for the treasurer was reduced by the committee from $16,597 to $12,000; other reductions including workers' compensation and health insurance brought the total change from $97,033 to $79,212. The vote, which passed 5 to 4, included the elimination of a proposed $7,000 for a time clock system.

"It's like the Walmart self check out. The more you put in, the less employees have to work. This is part of the treasurer's duty, therefore I would like for her to continue her duties," committee member Tiffany Estabrook said.

The budget included a recommended $2.25 million for the jail.