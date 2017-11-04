Franklin County Chamber kicks off Holiday Food Basket Drive

FARMINGTON - The Gerry Wiles Holiday Food Basket drive kicked off at the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner on Oct. 25. Money is being raised to provide delicious holiday meal baskets to Franklin County families in need this December.

The Chamber is currently seeking monetary and food donations to provide as many meals as possible. Last year, the organization helped more than 200 families enjoy a warm home-cooked dinner during holiday season thanks to the support of area businesses, individuals and volunteers. With the public's help, organizers hope to provide more food baskets this year.

Please help us reach this year’s goal of providing more than 200 holiday meals to our friends and neighbors in need. Visit the chamber office at 615 Wilton Rd., Farmington or find the donation form online at www.franklincountymaine.org to find the donation form. Donations of non-perishable food are also being accepted at the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce. Monetary and food donations will be accepted until Dec. 9 at 4 p.m.

Applications for the holiday food baskets are available at the chamber office or online at www.franklincountymaine.org. Please submit request applications for food baskets to the Chamber no later than December 1 at 2pm. All applications will be reviewed by the food basket committee and granted based on eligibility and availability. If the applicant is granted a basket they will be contacted and baskets will be available for pick up by individual recipients on Dec. 15 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce office, 615 Wilton Rd. in Farmington.

Please feel free to reach out to the Chamber personnel with any questions at 778-4215 or info@franklincountymaine.org. Each contribution makes a big difference in our communities.