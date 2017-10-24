Franklin County changes insurance providers, leaves county association

FARMINGTON – Commissioners voted unanimously to switch from a county risk pool to a local insurance provider Tuesday. They also voted to have Franklin County withdraw from the statewide organization that oversees the risk pool and represents county governments.

Commissioners opted to go with Kyes Insurance of Farmington, the lowest of the two bidders that responded to a request for proposals to meet Franklin County's property and casualty insurance needs. The other bidder, Maine County Commissioners Association’s risk pool, has represented Franklin County since 1991. The MCCA risk pool bid $73,936 to cover the county for one year, while Kyes Insurance’s initial bid was $44,803.

After a meeting between the provider and county officials, commissioners approved a number of additions to the basic coverage, including $2,228 a year for cyber liability coverage, $1,100 in additional coverage for the courthouse building and approximately $2,000 or less to bond six county employees responsible for handling money. The cyber liability coverage will protect the county in relation to the digitized records at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and other county departments, while the $1,100 annual payment will provide an additional $1 million of coverage for the courthouse. State law requires that county employees that handle money be bonded, including employees at the Registry of Deeds, commissioner’s office and District Attorney’s Office. Those bonds are expected to cost between $100 to $350 for most of the employees.

All told, the annual cost of the coverage is expected to be roughly $50,000. County Clerk Julie Magoon noted that the county budgeted $45,000 in its operations budget and another $15,703 in the Franklin County Detention Center budget for insurance. The jail and general county insurance costs will be broken down by Kyes for budgeting purposes.

The new insurance would be effective Jan. 1, 2018. The county would pay Kyes Insurance quarterly.

Commissioner Charles Webster of Farmington said that his biggest concern with the risk pool was the potential for a single incident, or multiple incidents in rapid succession, triggering additional costs for Franklin County. He said that commissioners had been told that the pool maintained $2 million on hand to cover costs for all of the pool's members.

As part of their unanimous motion, the commissioners also moved to notify the risk pool of their decision. As there is a 60-day deadline to leave the pool, MCCA will require notification by Nov. 1 to withdraw in time for the new year.

MCCA is expected to issue an assessment to Franklin County in relation to the 10 open cases that originated when the county was part of the pool. Commissioners anticipate that process taking the form of a mediation involving representatives of the county and risk pool. In theory, any assessment paid by the county to the risk pool would either be returned or expended over time, as cases closed.

Commissioners also moved unanimously to withdraw the county from MCCA. Being a member of that organization cost the county $8,950 in fees last year; membership was a requirement of utilizing the risk pool. Founded in 1890, the MCCA works as an organizer for the county governments in Maine and advocates positions in the Maine State Legislature.