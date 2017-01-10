Franklin County corrections officers receive awards

FARMINGTON - Franklin County Detention Center corrections officers received recognition awards on Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Scott Nichols and Chief Deputy Steven Lowell conducted a personnel and building inspection of the Franklin County Detention Center. During the inspection awards were given recognizing the "excellent work conducted by corrections officers at the jail," Nichols said.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office lifesaving awards were given to Sgt. Walter Fails, Officer Brian Rundlett and Officer Felecia Floyd.

In August of 2016, Fails, Rundlett and Floyd were working the floor at the Franklin County Detention Center. An inmate was placed in segregation by Fails due to belligerent behavior. After being placed there, Fails conducted another prisoner movement which took approximately 14 minutes.

Once concluded, Fails went back to segregation to check on the inmate and discovered the inmate was hanging by the neck from a bedsheet attached to a vent. Fails immediately called for assistance and lifted the inmate into the air (who appeared to be unconscious) and unhooked him from his bed sheet. Officer Rundlett came to his assistance and between the two of the revived the inmate. During this Time Officer Floyd continued to man the control desk notifying emergency services to respond. The inmate survived the ordeal and was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital to be evaluated.

"Because of their quick actions, and team work, Sgt. Fail’s shift saved the life of that inmate demonstrating the professionalism and training of all of our corrections officers. Because of their actions Sgt. Fails, Officer Rundlett and Officer Floyd are awarded the Sheriff’s Life Saving Medal," Nichols said.

Cpl. Phillip Richards was recognized as Officer of the 4th Quarter of 2016. He was lauded for his teamwork, ethic and dedication to the mission of the jail. When not conducting transport duties, Richards is always busy assisting other staff members on the floor whether it is serving lunch, pushing a broom, working in the control room or ensuring that the transport vehicles are always clean and maintained.

"He possesses a natural ability to communicate effectively with inmates in a way that disarms any inmate aggression. He was also recognized as the go-to expert regarding court documentation," Nichols said.

Officer Sean Moore was recognized as the Officer of the Year 2016. Moore was unanimously recognized by supervisors, civilian staff as well as his peers for possessing the exception qualities as a leader, trainer, motivator and valued team member.

"Moore consistently operates in positions of greater responsibility and exercises sound judgment and direction. He regularly takes the initiative to complete not only his tasks, but the tasks of his peers whatever it may be. It is well known that if Moore is assigned a task it will be completed correctly. Moore serves as an example of what a professional correctional officer is, someone who can work as under pressure in a sometimes hostile environment making sound decisions while all the time ensuring the safety of those he is charged to protect while in his care. For possessing consistently displaying all these qualities, he was awarded the 2016 Officer of the Year," Nichols said.