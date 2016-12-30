Franklin County digs out after storm dumps 20+ inches

Residents of Franklin County had to break out the shovels and snow blowers Friday morning, after a powerful nor'easter hit New England with up to two feet of snow.

The opening of local, county and state government offices was either delayed or cancelled altogether, while local schools caught a break thanks to the ongoing vacation. Central Maine Power reported more than 100,000 customers without power Friday, as lines collapsed under broken tree limbs. Only 330 or so customers had reported a loss of power to CMP as of Friday at 1 p.m., mostly clustered in the towns of Chesterville, Industry and Jay.

Snowfall totals ranged from 19 to 21 inches, per reports from NOAA weather observers. As much as 27 inches of snow has been reported elsewhere in the state.

NOAA is currently calling for another 1 to 3 inches of snow Saturday evening.