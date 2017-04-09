Franklin County Fiddlers prepare for trip to Canada

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Fiddlers have had a very successful year so far and are excited for their upcoming trip to Canada.

Always very busy, FCF played 2 concerts with Fiddle-icoius last fall, plus a performance at the Maine Arts conference in Lewiston. The annual “Home for the Holidays” concert in December was another big success, and provided a donation of over $1,400 for the “Coat and Cupboard” program at Old South. The fiddlers played at a fundraisers for the Mt. Blue Music Department and for the Mt. Blue Music Boosters. The annual Weld Town Hall concert was once again a great community show. On March 29, the fiddlers played at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Augusta, and at the Togus AMVETS hospital and hospice.

Their upcoming tour to Vermont and Québec will have the fiddlers performing at 4 schools, participate in workshops with 6 professional musicians and step-dancers, tour the University of Vermont and McGill University, perform in a Memory Care center in Vermont, attend and perform at 2 contra dances, sight-see and more.

The fiddlers are hosting a “Bon Voyage” concert and raffle on Monday, April 10 at 7:00 p.m. in the Mt. Blue High School Forum. Admission is free but donations are graciously accepted. A raffle is being held with the drawing to take place at the "Bon Voyage" concert. You don’t have to be present to win. Raffle tickets are available from any FCF member as well as at the “Bon Voyage” concert.

Please come support this group of musicians that are not afraid to be awesome!

For more information, please contact Steve Muise 778-3511, ext. 246 or by emailing smuise@mtbluersd.org