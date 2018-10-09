Franklin County grand jury indicts 16

FARMINGTON - A Jay man was indicted on charges of trafficking last week, one of 16 individuals indicted by the Franklin County grand jury.

Scott Towers, 29 of Jay, was indicated on trafficking in in a scheduled drug, a Class B felony, as well as misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. The charges stem from a MDEA operation in July in which an individual cooperating with police allegedly arranged to purchase $150 of heroin from Towers.

According to an affidavit filed with the Franklin County court by MDEA Agent Nick Gulliver, Towers agreed to sell $150 of heroin to an individual working with police. Police searched the vehicle Towers was in prior to the agreed-upon location of the sale and found a gram of heroin in the vehicle Towers was in, the affidavit indicates. The operator of the vehicle told police that Towers was planning to sell the heroin in Farmington.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence the district attorney has presented, the grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred.

Also indicted by the grand jury, and not previously reported, was:

Tyler Bernat, 31 of Hartland, was indicted on one count of operating after revocation, a Class C felony, as well as three misdemeanors: unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violating the conditions of release and operating an unregistered vehicle.

Clifford Bradbury, 43 of Dixfield, was indicted on one count of eluding an officer and one count of tampering with a witness or informant, both Class C felonies, as well as four misdemeanors: night hunting, possessing a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, hunting from a paved way and refusing to submit to arrest.

Justin Chechowitz, 28 of Winslow, was indicted on one count of operating after revocation of license, a Class C felony.

Timothy Darnell, 41 of Freeman Township, was indicted on one count of terrorizing, a Class C felony.

Matthew Dunn, 34 of Plymouth, NH, was indicted on two counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, both Class C felonies, as well as misdemeanor domestic violence assault.

Laura Knox, 30 of New Vineyard, was indicted on one count of criminal operating under the influence, a Class C felony, as well as two misdemeanors: endangering the welfare of a child and operating beyond license condition or restriction.

Michael Konek, Jr., 41 of Eustis, was indicted on one count of operating after revocation, a Class C felony.

Timothy Murray, 38 of Chesterville, was indicted on one count of domestic violence assault and one count of domestic violence criminal threatening, both Class C felonies.

Michael Ringer, 49 of Wilton, was indicted on one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and one count of terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, both Class C felonies.

Joey Savage, 53 of New Sharon, was indicted on one count of terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, as well as two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence assault.