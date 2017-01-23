Franklin County grand jury indicts 18 people

FARMINGTON - A Franklin County grand jury indicted 18 people with a total of 39 charges during a session held on Wednesday.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence a district attorney has presented, a grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred. A grand jury of up to 23 people need not be unanimous and does not need to be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt.

Among those indicted according to court documents was Eric J. Wilding, 53, of Phillips on a Class B gross sexual assault charge, with the alleged victim being under the age of 16.

A Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigation which began on Dec. 15, 2016, after Deputy Andrew Morgan received a complaint about an alleged sexual assault of a minor.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols at the time, Morgan conducted the initial interviews and was later assisted by Lt. David St. Laurent in the investigation. As a result of Morgan and St. Laurent's investigation and interviews, Wilding was arrested at his home in Phillips on Dec. 20.

Other residents indicted by the grand jury are:

Mark D. Barrett, 59, of Farmington, was indicted on a Class A charge of aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs, a Class B charge of conspiracy to commit, a Class C charge of illegal importation of schedule drugs, and two criminal forfeitures.

David Lee Boulette, 49, of Farmington, was indicted on a charge of Class C theft by deception.

Jacqueline Marie Bowie, 55, Jay, was indicted on a Class C charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

William B. Bowie, Jr., 56, of Jay, was indicted on charges of Class C reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, Class C criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and Class C possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Michael A. Davis, 21, of Farmington, was indicted on two Class A charges of arson.

Danielle Ayala Dineen, 29, of Jay, was indicted on a Class B charge of conspiracy to commit, two Class D charges of unlawful possession of schedule drugs, a Class E charge of unlawful possession of a schedule drugs and a Class E charge of a violation of condition of release.

Shane P. Dineen, 29, of Jay, was indicted on a Class B charge of conspiracy to commit, two Class D charges of unlawful possession of schedule drugs, a Class E charge of unlawful possession of schedule drugs and a Class E charge of a violation of condition of release.

Mark J. Garner, 25, of Rangeley, was indicted on a Class A manslaughter charge and a Class B charge of aggravated criminal operating under the influence.

Toby Hellgren, 62, of Temple, was indicted on a Class B charge of aggravated assault and a Class D charge of domestic violence assault.

Mark D. McCormick, 33, of Farmington, was indicted on a Class B charge of aggravated assault, and two Class D charges of domestic violence assault.

Jeromy C. Merchant, 36, of Livermore Falls, was indicted on a Class C charge of criminal threatening.

Andrew C. Ryder, 31, of Wilton, was indicted on a Class B aggravated assault and a Class D charge of domestic violence assault.

Gail M. Schmidt, 51, of Farmington, was indicted a Class C charge of unlawful possession of a schedule drugs.

Guy E. Stevens, 42, of Temple, was indicted on a Class A charge of aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs, a Class B conspiracy to commit and a Class C charge of illegal importation of schedule drugs.

Joseph A. Varricchio, Jr., 34, of Fairfield, was indicted on a Class C charge of aggravated unlawful furnishing of schedule drugs, Class D charge of refusing to submit to arrest and a criminal forfeiture of firearms.

Nicole S. Waas, 31, of Buckfield, was indicted on a Class C (one prior) operating after revocation and a Class E charge of violating of condition of release.

Cory A. Williams, 34, of Farmington Falls, was indicted on a Class C (two priors) operating after revocation.