Franklin County Jail to limit operations for two weeks following positive COVID-19 cases

FARMINGTON - Two Franklin County Jail employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday according to a press release from Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols. The test results bring the total number of positive cases at the jail to four, with all others currently testing negative, according to Nichols.

Following Center for Disease Control guidelines, a risk assessment has been conducted to trace other potential exposures. At-risk employees are currently quarantining, the press release stated. The jail has worked closely with Department of Corrections and Emergency Management Officials to outline a plan of limited operations beginning Monday, Jan. 18. The plan will be in place for two weeks.

Those in custody will be transferred to Somerset County Jail in Madison with the assistance from Somerset County Sherif Dale Lancaster. While empty, the Franklin County facility will be completely sanitized and employees will be able to safely quarantine, Nichols stated.

The jail will continue to take in arrested individuals who are a risk to public safety, the press release stated.

"We plan on being back at full operation by February third," Nichols said.