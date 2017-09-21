Franklin County residents indicted by federal grand jury on drug charges

BANGOR - Two Franklin County residents were indicted by federal grand juries on different, drug-related charges last week, following investigations by multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

According to statements released by acting United States Attorney Richard W. Murphy, both men were indicted last week. Steven Butler, 24 of Rangeley, was indicted on the federal charge of distributing fentanyl, while, in a separate indictment, Jordan Richard, 24 of New Vineyard and formerly of the Rangeley area, was indicted on the federal charge of distributing cocaine.

Fentanyl, an opioid pain medication often compared to morphine but significantly more potent, has been singled out by law enforcement as being responsible for a significant number of overdose deaths over the past 20 years.

In both cases, the charges carry maximum sentences of 20 years in prison, three years of probation and a $1 million fine.

Grand jury indictments represent a finding by the jury that there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred, after considering evidence the U.S. attorney has presented. The grand jury needs not be unanimous and does not need to be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt like a regular trial jury.

According to the Department of Justice, the investigations that led to both indictments were conducted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Maine State Police; and the Rangeley Police Department.