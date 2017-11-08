Franklin County residents reject casino, pass Medicaid expansion

More than 6,800 Franklin County residents turned out to vote Tuesday, casting ballots in opposition to a York County casino and in favor of a $105 million transportation bond. The closest vote was on a proposed expansion of the Medicaid program, with voters narrowly backing the citizen initiative by 361 votes.

Unofficial results from all towns currently reporting showed 6,851 Franklin County residents voted Tuesday. As expected, that's down significantly from last year's 16,400 voters in the presidential election. In the eight Mt. Blue RSU towns in Franklin County, Tuesday's participation, at 3,709 votes cast, was also outstripped by the well-attended school budget vote on Sept. 12, which drew 4,156 voters from those towns. Tuesday's count did beat the more-recent, Oct. 24 validation referendum, in which 2,809 voters cast ballots.

QUESTION 1 - [failed in Franklin County / failed in Maine]

YES - 1,211

NO - 5,632

Question 1 largely followed the state averages, with Franklin County residents overwhelmingly turning down a proposal to license a specific company, Capital Seven, to run slot machines and table games in York County. The promise of taxable slot and table earnings and a series of specific funding destinations did not entice voters: Question 1 failed, winning approximately 17.6 percent of the vote in Franklin County and 16.8 percent statewide.

QUESTION 2 - [passed in Franklin County / passed in Maine]

YES - 3,606

NO - 3,245

Question 2 was called relatively early in the evening, with Mainers opting to support a citizen initiative that directed the state to expand Medicaid access. It was the closest of all four votes in Franklin County, with 3,606 in favor and 3,245 opposed, winning 52.6 percent of the vote. Question 2 did better statewide, taking 58.8 percent of the vote.

The expansion would impact those under the age of 65 with an income at or below 138 percent of the federal poverty line; previously, Mainers had to meet certain income levels and also be either 65 years or older, the parent of a child under the age of 18, pregnant, blind or disabled.

QUESTION 3 - [passed in Franklin County / passed in Maine]

YES - 4,647

NO - 2,196

Question 3 joined the long list of transportation-related bond issues that have enjoyed widespread support in both Franklin County and the state of Maine. The $105 million is mostly earmarked for Department of Transportation projects, either on state highways or for local roads in conjunction with municipalities through the Municipal Partnership Initiative program. The 67.9 percent approval slightly trailed the statewide percentage of 71.8 percent.

QUESTION 4 - [passed in Franklin County / passed in Maine]

YES - 3,882

NO - 2,760

Question 4, a constitutional amendment impacting the Maine Public Employees Retirement System, won in both Franklin County and Maine. Question 4 took 58.4 percent of the vote in Franklin County, trailing the statewide 63.1 percent.

The constitutional amendment extends the retirement period for unfunded liability from investment losses from 10 to 20 years, giving the system additional time to pay back losses incurred through investing. The lack of significant opposition to the amendment, and therefore advertising or debate on the issue, probably contributed to the 200-plus blank votes submitted by Franklin County residents.

Town-by-town results for reporting communities can be seen below. All results are unofficial and preliminary.

AVON

Q1 - 17 yes, 76 no.

Q2 - 36 yes, 57 no.

Q3 - 53 yes, 40 no.

Q4 - 47 yes, 41 no.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Q1 - 37 yes, 221 no.

Q2 - 161 yes, 98 no.

Q3 - 220 yes, 38 no.

Q4 - 193 yes, 62 no.

CARTHAGE

Q1 - 21 yes, 78 no.

Q2 - 37 yes, 61 no.

Q3 - 62 yes, 36 no.

Q4 - 41 yes, 48 no.

CHESTERVILLE

Q1 - 60 yes, 248 no.

Q2 - 162 yes, 148 no.

Q3 - 188 yes, 121 no.

Q4 - 158 yes, 147 no.

DALLAS PLANTATION

Q1 - 17 yes, 92 no.

Q2 - 62 yes, 47 no.

Q3 - 88 yes, 21 no.

Q4 - 68 yes, 39 no.

EUSTIS

Q1 - 31 yes, 147 no.

Q2 - 90 yes, 88 no.

Q3 - 119 yes, 56 no.

Q4 - 94 yes, 78 no.

FARMINGTON

Q1 - 242 yes, 1126 no.

Q2 - 853 yes, 518 no.

Q3 - 1017 yes, 358 no.

Q4 - 887 yes, 436 no.

INDUSTRY

Q1 - 48 yes, 162 no.

Q2 - 120 yes, 89 no.

Q3 - 137 yes, 73 no.

Q4 - 122 yes, 83 no.

JAY

Q1 - 222 yes, 810 no.

Q2 - 532 yes, 496 no.

Q3 - 653 yes, 371 no.

Q4 - 526 yes, 487 no.

KINGFIELD

Q1 - 55 yes, 303 no.

Q2 - 190 yes, 170 no.

Q3 - 271 yes, 88 no.

Q4 - 209 yes, 137 no.

NEW SHARON

Q1 - 47 yes, 347 no.

Q2 - 192 yes, 206 no.

Q3 - 242 yes, 154 no.

Q4 - 194 yes, 193 no.

NEW VINEYARD

Q1 - 27 yes, 171 no.

Q2 - 78 yes, 120 no.

Q3 - 105 yes, 92 no.

Q4 - 75 yes, 110 no.

RANGELEY

Q1 - 84 yes, 270 no.

Q2 - 162 yes, 192 no.

Q3 - 279 yes, 79 no.

Q4 - 211 yes, 136 no.

RANGELEY PLANTATION

Q1 - 21 yes, 78 no.

Q2 - 34 yes, 66 no.

Q3 - 73 yes, 27 no.

Q4 - 57 yes, 41 no.

PHILLIPS (& MADRID)

Q1 - 40 yes, 220 no.

Q2 - 135 yes, 125 no.

Q3 - 172 yes, 87 no.

Q4 - 143 yes, 107 no.

STRONG

Q1 - 45 yes, 256 no.

Q2 - 128 yes, 170 no.

Q3 - 178 yes, 121 no.

Q4 - 152 yes, 135 no.

TEMPLE

Q1 - 26 yes, 127 no.

Q2 - 89 yes, 65 no.

Q3 - 111 yes, 43 no.

Q4 - 89 yes, 58 no.

WELD (& PERKINS)

Q1 - 29 yes, 143 no.

Q2 - 85 yes, 88 no.

Q3 - 111 yes, 63 no.

Q4 - 100 yes, 57 no.

WILTON

Q1 - 142 yes, 757 no.

Q2 - 460 yes, 441 no.

Q3 - 568 yes, 328 no.

Q4 - 516 yes, 365 no.