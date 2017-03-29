Franklin County rises in latest health index report

FARMINGTON - According to a national report, Franklin County is a little healthier this year, moving up one spot on the annually-released county health rankings.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute collaborate to release an annual County Health rankings Report. The report uses statistics such as obesity rates, tobacco use, access to healthy foods as well as socioeconomic factors such as high school graduation, violent crime and unemployment rates. In total, 30 factors are considered part of the overall rankings.

Franklin County previously ranked seventh in the state but has risen to sixth. According to the rankings, the healthiest county in Maine is Cumberland, while Washington County again ranks as the unhealthiest county.

MaineHealth, which includes the Franklin County Health Network, issues its own Health Index Report, studying some of the state's most significant health priorities, including childhood immunizations, preventable hospitalizations, cardiovascular and cancer deaths, as well as prescription drug abuse.

This year's MaineHealth report, the seventh of its kind, indicates that Franklin County has one of the lowest rates of drug overdose deaths and a declining premature death rate. Fifty-five percent of all 2-year-olds cared for at FCHN were found to be up-to-date on 10 recommended vaccines; the highest rate throughout the MaineHealth system as of September 2016.

However, Franklin County was also found to have one of the highest smoking rates in the state.

The County Health Rankings gave Franklin County high marks in the residents' Length of Life category, ranking the county third in the state for its low number of premature deaths. The county also benefited from its high Physical Environment ranking, topping the rest of the state due to the region's favorable air pollution rate and commuter statistics.

Franklin County ranked eighth in Social & Economic Factors. While high school graduation and violent crimes rates saw improvement, the percentage of children in poverty rose to 21 percent, higher than the state average of 18 percent.

The County Health Rankings can be seen here. The MaineHealth report can be seen here.