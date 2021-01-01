Franklin County through the lens: Our favorite nature photos from 2020

We hope you enjoy this look back at some of our favorite nature photos submitted by local professionals and novices alike. We were especially impressed this year by how many new photographers sent us their pictures! The weekly nature photo roundup is one of our most popular columns, and we hope you'll consider sending us your shots. Email your favorite nature photos to thedailybulldog@gmail.com with your name and captions. We look forward to seeing another beautiful year through your lenses!
January
A bobcat caught on the prowl in the Rangeley Area. (Photo by Jim Knox)
Little Chip catches some winter rays. Why he's out and about in February is a mystery. Perhaps he's looking for his shadow? He's checking the weather for signs of spring? (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Waxing gibbous moon over Farmington at sunset, and a White Breasted Nuthatch (Steve Muise)
February
Gotcha nuthatch. (Paige Plourde)
March
A moose up close and giving me the LOOK! On the Weld road. Wilton (Photo by Jim Knox)
April
Snowstorm rush. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
A beaver enjoying a swim in a sunrise. (Jim Knox)
May
Gray Catbird, Whistle Stop Trail. (Steve Muise)
June
Nesting female loon. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
July
A walk amongst the stars. (Porter Lake, New Vineyard) (Photo by Matt Billian)
These plants are from a collection of Echevaria (commonly called Hens & Chickens) that grow in a dis garden. (Gil Riley)
August
Globe thistle. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Fawn in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York)
September
On a back Road in East Wilton; a barred owl (Jim Knox)
October
The beautiful rolling hills of western Maine, Ira Mountain. (Photo by Melissa Saxton)
Canada Geese flying by the last vestiges of fall in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
November
Blue jay didn't mind the early snowfall that gave us a white Thanksgiving. (Jane Naliboff)
Farmers markets are the pride of Maine. (Jane Knox)
December
A buck stands proud after guns go silent in Rangeley (Jim Knox)
A black-capped chickadee perches on a young spruce. (Laura Ganz)
This bobcat finally noticed me and jumped a snow bank, although it just had to take another look! In Stratton. (Jim Knox)