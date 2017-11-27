Hearing for Franklin County U.T. budget is Dec. 5

FARMINGTON - Franklin County commissioners will hold a public hearing on the Unorganized Territory budget next week, with $1.13 million in proposed expenditures to be discussed.

That 2018-19 budget, which funds road summer and winter maintenance, fire protection, waste disposal and ambulance services in the U.T., represents a $78,000 increase over the current fiscal year's expenditures, but a decrease of $28,000 as compared to the previous fiscal year. The budget is primarily funded via a proposed $954,000 assessment on U.T. residents, as well as excise taxes, state road money and some other miscellaneous revenue.

Increases include a $66,000 increase in the funding for snow removal contracts, as three of those four contracts, typically five years in length, are up for renewal this year. A total of $15,000 will be raised for the E911 official, with the reserve for E911 increasing by $5,000. New regulations require that every building have an E911 designation; previously, only buildings with landlines in the U.T. were required to have that designation. That change will require approximately six months of work on the part of Franklin County's E911 official.

Several other cost centers, such as waste disposal and fire protection expenditures to organized towns that provide those services to the U.T., are down slightly this year. Salem Fire Department, the only department funded entirely by the county, is also down slightly, to $23,913.

The public hearing on Dec. 5 will be held at 9 a.m. at the commissioners' office in the Franklin County Courthouse. After that hearing, the budget then goes to the state's fiscal administrator, who presents the budget to the state Legislature.