Franklin County voters elect sheriff, two commissioners and Register of Probate

FARMINGTON - Voters filled four positions in county government Tuesday, reelecting the incumbent sheriff and a county commissioner, as well as selecting Farmington residents to serve as the District 2 commissioner and Register of Probate.

With all towns currently reporting unofficial results, New Sharon resident Scott Nichols has won another four-year term as Franklin County sheriff, defeating challenger Edward Hastings VI, a Chesterville resident. Nichols, the Republican candidate received 10,133 votes across the county, while Hastings, running as an Independent candidate, got 6,781 votes.

Two commissioner seats appeared on this year's ballot. Two Wilton residents, incumbent Commissioner and Republican candidate Terry Brann and Tiffany Maiuri, a Wilton selectperson and the Democratic challenger, ran for the District 1 commissioner seat, consisting of the towns of Carthage, Jay, Wilton, Temple, Washington and Perkins Township. Brann received 3,048 votes while Maiuri received 2,311 in those communities.

In District 2 - representing Farmington, Chesterville and New Sharon - former legislator and Republican candidate Lance Harvell was elected with 2,888 votes to fellow Farmington resident and Democratic candidate Fenwick Fowler's 2,643 votes. That commissioner seat is currently occupied by Commissioner Charlie Webster, also of Farmington, who did not run again this year.

Register of Probate candidate Heidi Jordan of Farmington, running unopposed as a Republican for a position occupied by long-time Register Joyce Morton, received 14,162 votes.