Franklin County workforce training efforts in full swing

FARMINGTON - The Chef’s Table on Mt. Blue Campus was at max capacity on Friday morning with more than 35 service providers, educators and community members gathered to discuss local workforce readiness efforts.

The group discussion, facilitated by Franklin County and Spruce Mountain Adult Education directors Robyn Raymond and Glenn Kapiloff, focused on building a more supportive regional network for displaced workers, workers re-engaging after being away and young people new to the workforce scene.

"Certain organizations might not think that they fit into this group, but by opening up that conversation we figure out how to better work together," Raymond said.

From an economic development standpoint, local workforce resources encourage adults, and their families, to stay in their area which in turn leads to local spending, Raymond highlighted based on discussion with Greater Franklin Development Council Director Charlie Woodworth.

Raymond said she learned about additional funding opportunities for her students that she hadn't known about prior to Friday's meeting.

"When a student hears that a workforce training class costs $4,000 they immediately shut down. But if we are able to say that there is outside funding available, it can make it easier," she said.

Raymond said when she first started working with Spruce Mountain Adult Ed four years ago she didn't stop hearing that there was "no buy-in" for adult ed.

"It was all so negative. There is a deeply ingrained negative stigma attached to adult ed. Nobody views it as a place that turns things around for people, or a place that provides crucial services to the community. It is a lot of work to educate the masses on just how important our work is," Raymond said.

Two workforce training information nights will be held next month to hopefully engage with those seeking employment in the area, as well as those who work with job seekers. Between Franklin County and Spruce Mountain Adult Ed there are more than 25 workforce training classes in the process of being created, some of which are ready to kick off this spring.