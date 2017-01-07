Franklin Memorial Hospital welcomes second baby of 2017

FARMINGTON - Local dentist Dr. Katherine Heer donated a dental health gift basket to the parents of the second-born child of 2017 at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Jennifer Zeliger of Franklin Health Women’s Care delivered the second-born baby, Camden Withee, the first child for Amos Withee and Trisha Corson of Freeman Township.

The 8.2-pound baby boy was born on Jan. 3 at 8:14 p.m. The gift basket contains items such as informational material on fluoride, tooth tissues, baby book, teething ring, first tooth brush, and more.