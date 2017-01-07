Franklin Countys First News

Franklin Memorial Hospital welcomes second baby of 2017

January 7, 2017

The second-born child of 2017 at Franklin Memorial Hospital received a dental health gift basket from local dentist Katherine Heer.  From left to right is Trisha Corson holding Camden Withee, Amos Withee, Heer, and Pam Hanson, Dr. Heer’s front office coordinator.

FARMINGTON - Local dentist Dr. Katherine Heer donated a dental health gift basket to the parents of the second-born child of 2017 at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Jennifer Zeliger of Franklin Health Women’s Care delivered the second-born baby, Camden Withee, the first child for Amos Withee and Trisha Corson of Freeman Township.

The 8.2-pound baby boy was born on Jan. 3 at 8:14 p.m.  The gift basket contains items such as informational material on fluoride, tooth tissues, baby book, teething ring, first tooth brush, and more.

