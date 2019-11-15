Franklin Savings Bank buys new bibs for ski team

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Area Ski Team will positively soar downhill this year in new bibs, purchased for the team by Franklin Savings Bank.

The youth ski team had been using the same ski bibs for many years and they were nearing the end of their life.

“Titcomb's last set of bibs were purchased a little over 20 years ago. Within that time, the style of bibs and their overall use has changed dramatically,” said Titcomb General Manager Seth Noonkester. “The original bibs were purchased primarily for the two youth races we hosted at that time but recently we've had to use them for all races hosted at Titcomb Mountain. As you can imagine, bibs experience constant wear and tear from race to race and even begin to disappear over time.”

“Titcomb Mountain is so thankful for Franklin Savings Bank supporting the Farmington Ski Club in the purchase of new bibs to cater to the variety of events we've hosted in recent years,” Noonkester said.

FAST members for the 2019-2020 season, JJ Alexander, Trent Beaudoin and Jackson Hardy, were pleased to be the first to try out the new bibs. Standing behind them are FSB Loan Officer Beth Beaudoin, Director of Residential and Consumer Lending Lorna Niedner, Noonkester and Loan Processing Manager Bett Hardy.

The new bibs will make their debut at the USSA Dual Slalom in January, followed by the USSA Wes Marco Night Slalom in March and the Maine Principals Association Class A,B,C Nordic High School Championships during February break.

FAST is coached by Nate Yeaton and Monica Clark and its season will begin Dec. 2 for students in grades 4 through 8. Titcomb will open for the season offering space for many ski programs and teams Saturday, Dec. 14.