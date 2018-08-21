Franklin Savings launches $150,000 donation campaign

FARMINGTON - Franklin Savings Bank is celebrating its 150th anniversary by giving back to the communities that have made this milestone possible.

The bank launched a survey Wednesday, August 15, asking people where they would like the donation made. Eligible nonprofits must be recognized by the IRS as 501(c)(3) organizations and they must be based or provide services to Franklin, Oxford, Somerset or Hancock counties.

“We see our 150th anniversary not so much as a celebration of ourselves, but as a celebration of our communities. It’s the people living and working in the communities we serve who have made our sesquicentennial possible. This is our thank you,” said Franklin Savings Bank President and CEO Tim Thompson. “We are very excited to make these gifts and can’t wait to see where the Community 150 nomination process leads.”

Those making a nomination do not have to live in those counties and they do not have to be bank customers, but only one nomination per person. Eligible nonprofits receiving the largest number of nominations will receive grants proportionate to the support ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

Nominations can be made online at www.FSBCommunity150.com through October 15. Those who are not online may pick up and cast a paper ballot by visiting a Franklin Savings Bank location in Farmington, Rumford, Jay, Rangeley, Wilton, Skowhegan, Mt. Blue High School or Ellsworth.

This $150,000 is on top of the normal contributions the bank makes through its Franklin Savings Bank Community Development Foundation, which averages more than $160,000 in donations annually. It is also on top of a spring round of donations where the bank offered its employees and corporators $150 to donate wherever they wished. Those 171 gifts totaled $27,300 for 95 charities. The checks will be going out to those charities soon.

“This is a special year for us and I’m pleased that our Board of Directors decided to make this additional financial commitment to our communities,” said Thompson.

Since the Foundation was founded in 2000, the bank has contributed $2.3 million to educational and local nonprofits.

The bank was founded in 1868. It has broadened over the years to serve lending needs as well as deposit and commercial needs and the area served has expanded well beyond its original Franklin County with locations in Oxford, Somerset and Hancock counties.