Free books from Maine author/illustrator available through Appalachia North

FARMINGTON - Appalachia North, a small, informal group that focuses on literacy projects in the community, is at it again, getting free, high-quality books into the hands of young readers. Their most popular project- "Walking Books Library- has distributed thousands of dollars worth of books to those who might not normally purchase them, and all at no cost to the reader. Founder Kelly Sterns said the group never asks for money with the intention of never making someone feel they can't afford to read.

The group currently has a limited number of books from one of Maine's most talented author/illustrators.

Ashley Bryan, 96, makes his home on Cranberry Island. Infinite Hope, his memoir, will be released on October 15. Bryant's new book details his service in WW2 (including storing art supplies in his gas mask) up to the present day. Not like your typical memoir, this book is filled with illustrations and photos for a very engaging read.

Walking Books Library will give away ten new copies of Bryan's children's book Beautiful Blackbird in celebration. Available for month-long lending are Bryan's new memoir, Infinite Hope, his book of puppetry and some of his many children's books including I Am Loved.

Additionally, in honor of this multi-talented Mainer, Walking Books Library will offer 10 free copies of his books yearly.

For more information on Ashley Bryan, visit the Ashley Bryan Center. https://ashleybryancenter.org/index.html

For a free copy of Beautiful Blackbird or to borrow one of his other books including Infinite Hope, call Walking Books Library 491-3672.

To volunteer, donate or find a Walking Books Library location, contact Kelly Sterns at 491-3672.