Free haunted house at the Elks Lodge bringing back some old-school scares

FARMINGTON - The local Farmington Elks Lodge is hosting a free haunted house Sunday, looking to introduce children of all ages to some fun, old-school scares. The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Farmington Elks Lodge No. 2430 member Jimmy Stinson came up with the concept, saying it came his long-time love of haunted houses. Stinson joined the local lodge in April and suggested hosting a classic-style haunted house. Stinson and fellow Elks member Aaron Allumbaugh began converting a large room in the lodge to a maze of walls, setting up tombstones, witches and skeletons.

"I'm in heaven, basically," Stinson said.

About a dozen Elks are involved in the setup, Allumbaugh said, with some more volunteers staffing the lodge in the evening of Oct. 28. Most of the props and decorations were donated

The house will lean toward the classic, 50s and 60s-styled haunted houses, Stinson said, using misdirection and practical effects to create a creepy atmosphere, rather than relying on animatronics, loud noises or jump scares. It will be appropriate for children of all ages, aiming for "spooky, not gory," according to Stinson.

"We're reaching back to the old tricks," Stinson said. "Things you can touch and feel. It's immersive."

Groups of six to eight kids will go through at once. The event is handicap accessible.

In addition to the haunted house, another room will be hosting a Halloween-themed party. There will be refreshments and activities like cookie decorating.

Allumbaugh said that the haunted house was a chance for the Elks to do something for the community. It's being billed as the first annual classic haunted house, with future iterations on the way if it's successful.

The Farmington Elks Lodge is located at 120 School Street in West Farmington. The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28.