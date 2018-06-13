Free summer meals for kids 19 and under

FARMINGTON - Regional School Unit 9 will continue their offering of free meals for kids this summer- a federally funded program through the United States Department of Agriculture.

Meals will be provided to all children under the age of 19 without charge.

"Anyone can walk in and join us for breakfast or lunch. Students don't have to be enrolled in summer school," RSU 9 Director of Food Services Andrew Hutchins said.

The program, which has already kicked off in some locations, is just another avenue to reach kids who might be hungry over the summer according to Hutchins.

"It provides nutritious meals that otherwise may have been a box of saltines," he said.

Last year the program served a total of 3,500 meals to kids in need in the three months that it operates. Hutchins said food insecurity is a prevalent issue throughout the district. Other programs have been started to address the issue, such as an after school snack distribution and school-based food pantries that are open to local families.

"This is just one more way to get nutritious food to the kids who need it," Hutchins said.

Meals will be provided on the following schedule:

Farmington

Mallett School:

Monday through Thursday beginning June 25 and lasting through Wednesday July 25

Breakfast 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

(No meals July 4)

Wilton

Kineowatha Park:

Monday through Thursday beginning June 25 and lasting through Thursday Aug. 2

Lunch 11:30 – 12:15

(No meals July 4th)

Wilton Public Library:

Fridays Only beginning June 29 and lasting through July 27

Lunch 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Meals are provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. If you wish to file a Civil Rights program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html or at any USDA office, or call (866) 632-9992 to request the form. You may also write a letter containing all of the information requested in the form. Send your completed complaint form or letter to us by mail at U.S. Department of Agriculture, Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Avenue, S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410, by fax (202) 690-7442 or email at program.intake@usda.gov.

Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339; or (800) 845-6136 (Spanish).

USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.