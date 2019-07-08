Freeman Ridge Bike Park: 100 acres of professional trails

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP - Not all landowners would choose to open the wooded doors of their properties to the general public, but for Spencer Lee it was the right fit for the Freeman Ridge Bike Park.

Lee will be the third-generation owner of the 100-acre land, originally bought by his grandfather in sixties.

"My grandfather never really did much with it, it was kind of just unused forest for a long time," he said.

When Lee's father inherited the property, the duo decided to put it to use.

"We knew we wanted to do something recreation based and I'm an avid [mountain bike] rider. We saw the energy in Carrabassett Valley and knew it was an opportunity to add to that energy with more trails," Lee said.

Lee has an extensive background in professional trail construction, working both in Alaska and Vermont before returning to his home region where he has built trails for the town of Carrabassett Valley. The 4.5-mile network of mountain biking trails boasts burns, jumps and rock features, all suited specifically for the popular sport. The lap-style trails offer a variety of ability level, and Lee said they are putting an emphasis on getting more kids involved. Two Saturdays this season- July 27 and Sept. 21- kids ride for free. For more pricing information go to the FRBP website here.

The park has quickly grown in the two season it's been open to the public. Hours have been extended this year, and Lee said they are working on an additional half mile of trails, with plans of doing more. A crew of workers is also helping to build a ticket office/restroom building. Season pass holders are treated to a free barbecue at the end of the season.

"I think mountain biking is growing in Franklin County at a rapid pace and we're psyched to be able to offer not only community riders an option but also people who visit here. It's a way for them to extend their stay and make it a destination," Lee said.

Find Freeman Ridge Bike Park on Facebook and on Instagram here. Go to their website by clicking here.