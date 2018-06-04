From study hall aid to superintendent: Ward retires after 36 years

FARMINGTON - After returning to his home district 36 years ago, Superintendent Dr. Thomas Ward will be setting sail on a new sea at the end of this month as he retires to a life of ocean, family and relaxation.

"Everyone has a lot of suggestions as to what I should do. I think I'll just play it by ear the first year and then see," Ward said.

The first thing he plans to address is the growing to-do list provided by his wife and daughters, after which he will take to the ocean to sail a friend's boat from East Port to Portland. Ward said he hopes for many adventures with sailing, a helpful hobby when it comes to his prescribed medicine of relaxation. The Mt. Blue graduate has battled kidney disease most of professional life, recently being diagnosed at a stage 3 level.

Relaxation aside, Ward said he has considered the idea of getting back into coaching- a favorite pastime that he said he let go of too soon.

"I always felt I had moved into administration too soon. I would have liked another five years of coaching," he said. "It keeps me connected with the kids, and that's really why I'm in all of this."

Ward began coaching after graduating from the University of Maine at Orono. The job market was tough, but he managed to find a position as a study hall aid at Mt. Blue High School where he helped coach football, wrestling and track. As he moved his way up through the world of education, taking a position in Rumford and later on in Dixfield and South Berwick, Ward maintained his involvement with sports.

While at Mountain Valley High School he helped the wrestling team win the state championship and upon returning to Mt. Blue as the physical education teacher he brought both the wrestling team and the football team to first in the state multiple times.

"I thought I was set for life," Ward said, recalling the days devoid of budget meetings and overseeing 600 employees.

A position of athletic director at Mt. Blue soon led to work as assistant principal as well, launching Ward into the world of administration. The next few years brought Ward from Dirigo to Marshwood and eventually back to Farmington, slowly building his career in school administration. He led Marshwood High School as principal through the construction of a new building before taking position of superintendent at Dirigo High School where he oversaw the consolidation of three districts into RSU 56.

"Then the Mt. Blue superintendent position opened and I just had to apply," Ward said. "I always wanted to be back with RSU 9."

Since returning to Mt. Blue five years ago, Ward has led the district through times of stress and achievement. Guiding a large school district in rural Maine through the process of budgeting was difficult, Ward said, but he is proud of what the district has accomplished and of how it was done.

"It was definitely the most difficult part. Especially at a time when we are already at a low expenditure per pupil. I think we've done a very fine job meeting the needs overall and the district is in a good place in facilities, programs and salaries. It's a district we can be proud of," Ward said.

"You can only be as good as the people you surround yourself with and throughout my career I have been very lucky to be surrounded by great people," he said.

Ward will be replaced by another graduate of Mt. Blue High School with a strong athletic history- Tina Meserve.

A retirement party for Dr. Tom will be held on June 16 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Bjorn Auditorium. All are invited. A series of speeches will take place, including former students, as well as colleagues and Senator Tom Saviello. Refreshments will be provided.