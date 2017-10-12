From Temple to Kosmach: Fulfilling a lifelong dream

KOSMACH, Ukraine - When Janine Winn first began dreaming of joining the Peace Corps in her early college days, she imagined drinking water from a freshly cracked coconut, locals dressed in traditional grass skirts and adorned with banana leaf jewelry or trekking through a jungle of macaws, jewel beetles and tapirs. She imagined a two-year stint full of exotic new experiences, ones that would open her eyes to the color of life beyond Franklin County.

"So when they told me I was going to Ukraine I thought 'Wait! That's not exotic!'" Winn said.

But the Temple resident went anyway - leaving her family and friends behind to see what the country had to offer.

"In many ways it's similar to Maine. There isn't much racial diversity ... everybody dresses the same way with manufactured holes in their jeans. The cities are modern," she said.

Winn isn't living in a city, however, and she describes the village of Kosmach as old fashioned. "Like stepping back in time."

The streets are full of horse-drawn wagons, brand new minivans and motorcycles that trek down from the mountainsides with loads of cement, or entire families stuffed in the side car. The tiny mom-and-pop shops sell the basics - cheese, bread, sausage, beer and canned goods - kept on shelves behind the counter. While landline telephones never made an appearance in Kosmach, cellphones are as common as the cows tied up in front of every home.

"It's not what I expected. I was expecting to go beyond some boundaries with the Peace Corps and that hasn't really happened. But I have always been interested in local history and how things worked and I am living that here," Winn said.

As her dreams of a tropical paradise quickly vanished, Winn replaced them with ambitious plans for sleepy little Kosmach. Working with family and friends back in Maine, Winn organized a book drive to fill the shelves of the nine local schools and the three public libraries with English reading material.

"All they have are textbooks, which the kids aren't excited about," Winn said.

With the help of Jim Logan at Twice Sold Tales in Farmington, Winn is collecting storybooks, novels and non-fiction for the readers of Kosmach to enjoy. The Farmington Rotary Club has donated money towards the project, and plans are in the works for a drive to take place at local schools. Monetary donations are being accepted for help with shipping the books, which can be expensive.

The book drive is a project Winn has taken on independently- separate from her responsibilities for the Peace Corps which she said have been slow to progress. Her assignment through the organization is to help the local government devise a plan for bringing more tourists to the area.

"Life in this part of the world doesn't always happen on time. Things are moving very slowly. Helping in the schools beats sitting around twiddling my thumbs," Winn said.

With four months under her belt, Winn has 20 more to go before completing her two-year contract.

"The younger members feel like two years is a very long time and they're stressed about doing a good job for their resumes. It's different at my age. I'll be 70 next April. I don't have to worry about all that," she said. "You just reach a point in life where if you're gonna do it you gotta do it. I'll be back to Maine soon enough."

Winn encourages readers to leave questions or comments below for her to respond to. Anyone interested in making a book or shipping fee donation can contact Jim Logan at Twice Sold Tales.