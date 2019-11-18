Update: Broken valve responsible for leak, area safe

[Update 11:47 a.m.] - According to Farmington Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Tim Hardy, a malfunctioning valve on a propane tank caused this morning's leak. The part has since been replaced and the area around 274 Front Street is now safe.

According to Hardy, the check valve inside the tank fill valve on a propane tank became stuck in the open position when the tank was filled this morning. That allowed propane gas to leak out of the tank, prompting police and firefighters to close off nearby Front Street and, more briefly, Main Street to isolate the area.

A technician has since replaced the fill valve, fixing the issue. First responders have since reopened both streets.

The roughly 10,000 square foot building was originally constructed in 1999 for MBNA and was later used by NotifyMD prior to that business moving. The building was eventually purchased by the University of Maine at Farmington for use as a child care center. It is currently unoccupied.

[Update 11:08 a.m.] - Front Street has reopened.

FARMINGTON - Front Street is closed between the Intervale Road and Farmington Farmers Union for a reported propane leak at the old NotifyMD building.

First responders were called to the scene just after 9 a.m. Monday, after dispatchers received a report of a possible propane leak at a building located on Front Street. Residents are being encouraged to avoid the area, according to the Franklin County Regional Communications Center's Facebook page.

The structure, an office building, is located at 274 Front Street. Originally constructed to house a MBNA call center, the building since served in a similar capacity for NotifyMD, prior to being purchased by the University of Maine at Farmington. UMF plans to use the space as a child care center.