Fruits of the holiday season

A robin in its glory surrounded by fruit from a flowering crab tree in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A cedar waxwing looks over whats left from a flowering crab tree. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A snowstorm sometimes brings on the blue jays in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A deer stops to take note of a sound it hears in the distance in Wilton (Photo by Jim Knox)
Winter (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Fresh Snow (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Winter Wall (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Winterberry in snow. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Into the woods. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Carabassett River in winter dress. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Reflections on the Carabassett River. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Snow Globe (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Icy Ornament (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Chickadee hanging out. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
A dark-eyed junco enjoying the soup kitchen on a snowy day. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
A male hairy woodpecker struggles to swallow a corn kernel during last week's snowstorm. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Looking up. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Seasonal Overlap (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
A cabin in the woods. (Photo by Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin of New Sharon)
A mourning dove perching in a snow-covered pine. (Laura Ganz)
Thank everyone. It seems everyone is someone that really does everything we all enjoy.