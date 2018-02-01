Frustrations rise as communications issues continue to vex county

FARMINGTON - The frustrations of first responders with issues plaguing the county's emergency communications were the subject of a special commissioner's meeting held Thursday morning at the Franklin County Courthouse.

Problems with emergency communications are not new in Franklin County, but those that spoke at Thursday's meeting said that specific issues emerged after a new console was installed at the Franklin Regional Communications Center. The console, a Zetron MAX, was installed in March of 2017 after commissioners approved the purchase in December 2016. The console replaced a 12-year-old Motorola model and cost the county $166,000, with half of that money coming out of the county's tax increment financing fund.

Communications Director Stan Wheeler said Thursday that the county had encountered a number of issues since the new console had been installed. Some of those issues had been addressed, either technologically or through training, but serious problems had persisted, Wheeler said. Among the most troublesome was a tendency to drop audio - transmissions breaking up as a dispatcher was speaking.

The initial solution offered by the manufacturer was to use headsets, not desk microphones. That did not fix the issue, Wheeler said, and the console had been sold with the understanding that desk microphones, which allow the dispatcher to better focus on multiple things at once, would function.

"All we want is to push the button, talk and have the person on the other end hear us," Wheeler said.

Zetron sent a technician two weeks ago and began directly addressing the county's problem, Wheeler said. The dropped audio issue was eventually traced to an element of the console designed to prevent the transmission of background noise over the radio. The feature was incorrectly triggering in response to the dispatcher's actual voice, which naturally rises and falls as he or she speaks into the microphone. A new software patch had been installed, designed to correct that issue.

Members of the Franklin County Dispatch Advisory Board, however, reported additional problems the very morning of the meeting. Farmington Police Chief Jack Peck, who said that to say he was frustrated was an "understatement," reported that his officers hadn't been able to even sign into the system, while Wilton Police Chief Heidi Wilcox said that first responders in her town were not receiving tones and had experienced instances of officers not being able to communicate with dispatchers. That morning, Wilcox said, she had been unable to receive information from dispatch about an accident and had been forced to use a cell phone to get the details.

Wilcox asked that someone be stationed outside the dispatch center with a radio to ensure calls were going out. The county had a duty to ensure the safety of emergency personnel and the public through reliable communications, the police chief said.

"We are not meeting that need," she told Commissioners Terry Brann of Wilton and Clyde Barker of Strong. "The equipment you purchased isn't working."

The advisory board drafted a letter to Zetron Americas CEO Brent Dippie, indicating that they felt that the communication issues were "directly jeopardiz[ing] the safety of our personnel." Issues they listed, in addition to dropped audio, included lost tones, a lack of anticipated functionality such as patching multiple channels together, and other issues. One item not in the letter but brought up at the meeting was an issue of audio quality, in addition to the dropped audio.

"We are writing this letter to put you on formal notice that there is a problem with your product," the board wrote in the letter. They requested a timeline to fix the issues.

Wheeler said that he was also frustrated and that he felt the company had not addressed the dropped audio issue as seriously as he felt it should have been treated. The software patch specifically targeted that issue, and Wheeler said that the emergency communications department and its consultant, Rick Davol, would work to make certain the new patch wasn't inadvertently causing issues.

Zetron itself had responded to the board's letter via email, indicating that it found county's situation unacceptable, took the problems seriously and would work to address them with a specific team of employees.

Some concerns raised by the advisory board would be addressed later this year, Wheeler said. For example, another software update this summer would allow dispatchers to patch multiple channels together. The dropped audio issue was the most serious problem, Wheeler said, which the recent update had been designed to fix.

Advisory board member expressed concerns with the extended nature of the issues. "This has been going on way too long," Peck said.

Farmington Fire Rescue Chief Terry Bell urged commissioners to write their own letter to Zetron, documenting the county's concerns. Other suggestions ranged from having the company send another technician to paying someone to listen to outgoing traffic, as recommended by Wilcox, and bill Zetron for the expense.

Brann and Barker both agreed that the issue should be raised again Tuesday, Feb. 5, which is the next scheduled commissioners' meeting. That would provide a few days to work out any issues relating to the software fix and log new problems, however commissioners said that the issues needed to be addressed in the near future, rather than later in 2018.