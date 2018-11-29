FSB celebrates 150 years by awarding donations

FARMINGTON - In celebration of 150 years of banking, Franklin Savings recently completed a community-driven campaign of giving culminating in $150,000 of donations.

The Community 150 campaign kicked off in early August, giving locals three months to nominate a non-profit of their choice to receive funding. The non-profits had to be 501(c)(3) certified and had to be based in or provide services to at least one of the four counties served by FSB: Franklin, Oxford, Somerset or Hancock.

More than 400 nominations were made of organizations that provide a wide variety of services, according to FSB President and CEO Tim Thompson. A celebration was held at the Homestead Bakery on Wednesday to announce the winners of the grand prizes. The three top nominated organizations from each county were recognized, with prizes of $5,000, $7,500 and $10,000. An additional 48 non-profits were awarded donations of $2,500 or $1,000 for the number of nominations they received.

Thompson recognized the long history of the bank, noting that it is the eighth oldest bank in the state and the 180th oldest in the country.

"This kind of milestone only comes because of the community we serve," Thompson said on Wednesday.

The long-time trend of helping the local community was what inspired FSB to celebrate its birthday by doubling the amount of donations typically made in a year.

"We believe as a community bank it's our responsibility to be an integral part of the community. We look forward to growing and thriving even further," Thompson said.

The following Franklin County organizations received donations from the Community 150 campaign:

Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust

Holland Strong Community Foundation

Rangeley Health and Wellness Center

Rangeley Lakes Region Historical Society

Washburn-Norlands Living History Center

MATE Housing Ministry

Rangeley Region Guides & Sportsmen's Association

Fit Girls of Wilton, Maine

Double B Equine Rescue Corp.

LEAP, Inc.

Farmington Public Library Association

Care & Share Food Closet

Wednesday's celebration recognized the nominations of the Rangeley Public Library who was awarded $5,000, Titcomb Ski Club who received $7,500 and the Franklin County Animal Shelter who received the most nominations and was awarded $10,000.

"We're so appreciative. Knowing that the votes came from the community shows that people really see what we are doing," FCAS Media and Fundraising Cooridnator Dory Diaz said.

For a complete list of winners click here.