FSB sponsoring drive-in movies at Narrow Gauge Cinema from May 14-June 14

FARMINGTON - Franklin Savings Bank will be sponsoring four weeks of drive-in movies at Narrow Gauge Cinema through May and June, beginning Thursday evening.

"We understand that people are anxious and ready to get out of their houses, many of us at the bank are feeling the same way,” said Tim Thompson, president and CEO of Franklin Savings Bank. "We are excited to partner with the Narrow Gauge Cinema Drive-in Theater and provide a safe and fun activity for our communities. We will be sponsoring a month's worth of movies to allow for a large portion of our community members to get outside and enjoy this timeless activity."

Movies will begin showing on Thursday, May 14 and run through Sunday, June 14. Tickets will be available only via presale through the Narrow Gauge website, located here. Vehicles with up to 6 people will be charged $5, which includes two large popcorns.

Each week will feature a different film, including both newer releases and classics. In order, these movies are Call of the Wild, Grease, Onward and Goonies. Follow the Franklin Savings Bank or Narrow Gauge Facebook pages for any updates.

The first stage of the governor's reopening plan included drive-in theaters, and a number of theaters have recently announced plans to open across the state. The Narrow Gauge Facebook page includes initial policies for the drive-in theater, which opened in 2017, including spacing vehicles out to accommodate social distancing.

"When it was announced that drive-in's would be reopening, we knew that the demand would be great," said John Moore, owner of Narrow Gauge Cinema. "When Franklin Savings said that they wanted to sponsor a show, we were thrilled. When they said they wanted to sponsor the first four weeks, we were more than happy to collaborate on yet another community event with the organization."