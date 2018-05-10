Fugitive wanted in connection with burglary at Gronkowski’s house arrested in Chesterville

CHESTERVILLE - A man wanted in connection with the Feb. 5 break-in at New England Patriots' player Rob Gronkowski's house, as well as other alleged crimes in Massachusetts, was arrested this morning on the Chesterville Hill Road by Franklin County Sheriff's Office personnel after he allegedly tried to force his way into a residence.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, Shane Denn, 26, was arrested on the charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license. Denn has also been charged with being a fugitive from justice and providing a false name or address. Additional charges are pending, according to Nichols.

At 7 a.m. Thursday morning, dispatchers took a call regarding suspicious activity on the Chesterville Hill Road. Specifically, a male subject and female subject were seen attempting to force their way into a residence.

FCSO Lt. David Rackliffe responded and located a white Ford Fusion with Massachusetts plates coming off of the Chesterville Hill Road. The vehicle was stopped, at which point the man police later identified as Denn provided Rackliffe with a false name and date of birth. Several other officers responded, including Chief Deputy Steve Steve Lowell, Lt. David St. Laurent, Det. Steve Charles, Deputy Derrick Doucette, Deputy Hart Daley and two K-9 units.

The vehicle was searched. Nichols said that "numerous stolen items and evidence of criminal activity were discovered" inside.

Denn was arrested on the operating without a license charge but reportedly admitted to his own identity once he was transported to the Franklin County Detention Center. He was then charged with being a fugitive from justice and providing a false name and address.

Denn is wanted in connection with a number of alleged crimes in Massachusetts. He was one of three men accused of breaking into Patriots' star Gronkowski's Foxborough, Mass. home back on Feb. 5, with his co-suspects having previously been arrested and charged. Denn is also suspected in the attempted robbery of a gas station in Andover, Mass. on March 19, crashing a stolen truck in that same town, and driving another truck through a garage door in Wilmington to steal cartons of cigarettes that same day. Tewksbury, Mass. police are also investigating a break-in at a service center that might have involved Denn.