Fugitives arrested in Rangeley Plantation

RANGELEY PLANTATION - After searching for nearly a month, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office arrested two fugitives yesterday; the arrest was made after receiving a call from a resident on the Bemis Road.

Shawn Batchelder, 36, was convicted of gross sexual assault by a Cumberland County court in May 2012, receiving a 25-year, Maine Department of Corrections sentence with all but 10 years suspended. That sentence included four years of probation. Steven Petersen, who had been reportedly out on bail relating to a sexual assault case out of York County, was believed to be dropped off with Batchelder on Route 4 on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Law enforcement agencies participating in the search included the Oxford County Sheriff's Office, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Maine State Police, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, the Maine office of the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, and the Maine office of the U.S. Marshals Services. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a call at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 8 reporting that two males who fit the description of Batchedler and Petersen were seen walking on the Bemis Road. The two men flagged down the driver who made the report and asked the couple in the car for help, according to a FCSO press release. The couple immediately drove off and called Franklin County Dispatch to report the sighting. Almost two hours later another report was made that the two men were inside the garage of a home on Bemis Road. Agencies responded quickly and arrested the men without incident.

The two men had reportedly been living in the woods of the Rangeley Plantation area since mid September. NorthStar did a medical evaluation before sending the men to Franklin Memorial Hospital where, aside from needing food, they were medically cleared.

"We are happy that this matter has come to a peaceful conclusion, and that local residents can rest easy knowing that these two are no longer in the area," Sheriff Scott Nichols said.