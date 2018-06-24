A luna moth in its final stage of development shows off its feathery antennae and colorful eyespots. The adult life span s sadly just a week with the sole purpose of reproduction. It has no mouth and lives off of the energy stored from its caterpillar stage. If you'd like to see one, leave an outside light on overnight and you might get lucky. You also might be greeted by a hundred other moths as well. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Here you can see the luna moth's hairy head and eyespots up close. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A close look at the stamens and the pistal inside a purple petunia. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A starry night illusion where a meteor looks like it might intersect with a plane at midnight. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Sunrise at Eustis rest stop. (Mark Andrews)
A mid summer family crossing a bridge in Mt. Vernon. (Jane Knox)
Squirrel just checking. (Darlene Power)
Wild rose. (Darlene Power)
4:30 am sunrise. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Impending rain/sunset. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Geraniums in full bloom. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Fields of green. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
A stubborn Cedar-waxwing trying to get some string for a nest. (Jim Knox)
Not giving up the Waxwing keeps pulling. (Jim Knox)
Finally! It's his. (Jim Knox)
A Pied-billed Grebe trying to do something with this (somewhat BIG) Catfish; He finally let it go...you never let the big one go, do you? (Jim Knox)
Got Chicken? A Gray Fox looking for something good to eat. (Jim Knox)
Double delight early in the Morning in Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Red-eyed Vireo at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Male Eastern Bluebird in flight. (Tom Oliver)
Male Bobolink in the fields at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Young Eastern Bluebird ready to leave the nest. (Tom Oliver)
Male, female and young Eastern Bluebirds at a nest box in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Dozing fawn at north end of Webb Lake. (Lynn Jennings/Weld)
A roadside fawn in Weld. (Dennis York)
A doe tries to hide behind a tree that is a little to small. (Dennis York)
A cow moose poses in Weld. (Dennis York)
A chipmunk with it's cheeks full. (Dennis York)
(Rachel J. Decker)
(Rachel J. Decker)
(Rachel J. Decker)
Beautiful picture, look forward to these every week, Thanks to all..
Geranium maybe a peony, Jennifer
I love geraniums, but that's a pretty pink peony matching the colors of the beautiful sunrise and sunset pictured above it.