Fun For All committee aims to equalize the playing field

FARMINGTON - Staff members from Mallett and Cascade Brook School have recently formed a new committee with the mission of creating more playground options for students of all abilities, not just those that can easily climb onto a swing.

"The goal is for all children - in wheelchairs, walkers and with other physical, motor, cognitive and/or visual impairments to be able to enjoy the playgrounds," Mallett School Principal Tracy Williams said.

The "Fun For All" committee came about after a group of parents and grandparents asked for more options for the students who are wheelchair bound or face daily motor challenges. Williams said the question was an eye opener for the school staff, allowing them to look at the playground from a different perspective.

"A wheelchair-bound student presently, might be out there surrounded by friends and able to wheel around or be wheeled around, but spending most of the time being an observer and not a participant," Williams said.

Just this past month the school installed a "Wheel through Arcade" using money from a Physical Education Program Grant that allows students in wheelchairs to practice arm exercises and can also be used by all children. The committee is working on gathering funding and ideas for other similar playground equipment that could equalize recess and free time.

One idea from the committee is to collaborate with students from Mt. Blue Campus to offer a design contest. Older students would have the chance to create ideas for the playground, with the goal of accessibility in mind. The designs would focus on solutions that could be created "in house," using the resources of the Foster Tech Center and other high school programs.

"Fun For All" has organized a public concert to take place on Nov. 12 to help fund the project, hoping to avoid any additional costs for the school district. The concert will bring children's music rock star Rick Charette to the Bjorn Auditorium on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. with all proceeds from the event going toward the committee's goal.

For more information contact Tracy Williams at Mallett School at 778-3529.