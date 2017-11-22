Fundraising account opened for Farmington man that lost home in fire

WEST FARMINGTON - The family of an 86-year-old veteran whose house was destroyed by fire last week has opened an account at Franklin Savings Bank, hoping to replace some of what was lost.

Farmington Fire Rescue believes the fire that burned Hollis Rackliffe's two-story home on the Morrison Hill Road began around the wood stove around 8 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 17. Rackliffe smelled the smoke and noticed flames around the chimney on the second floor, escaping without serious injury. Crews from Farmington, Wilton, Temple and Jay responded to the fire, which was further complicated by thick smoke and high-powered winds.

Rackliffe escaped with only the clothes he was wearing. The house, which was completely gutted, was not insured.

Rhonda Rackliffe, Hollis' daughter-in-law, said that her father-in-law, a veteran, had worked hard his entire life and was "extremely independent."

"To have lost everything he has worked so hard for is heartbreaking for him and his adult children who grew up there, and the grandchildren who have great memories of the home," she said.

The Rackliffes had received a number of requests from friends, relatives and community members about what they could do to help, and have decided to open a fundraising account at Franklin Savings Bank. Funds will be used to help Hollis Rackliffe find a permanent housing solution, furniture, clothing, food, and whatever else he needs to get re-established as a life-long resident of Farmington.

"There are lots of things he will need going forward, but right now the priority for him is finding a residence," Rhonda Rackliffe said.

Monetary donations can be dropped off at their 197 Main Street, Farmington address or mailed to FSB at PO Box 825, Farmington, ME 04938-0825. if making a donation, please be sure to designate this as intended for the Donation Account/Housing Account for Hollis Rackliffe.

Monetary donations are preferred to material ones due to Rackliffe's current lack of storage space.