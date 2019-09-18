Fundraising page established for Larry Lord

FARMINGTON - A gofundme page has been established for Larry Lord, the maintenance manager of the LEAP Inc. building who has been called a hero for his actions Monday morning.

The explosion that destroyed the newly-expanded office building for LEAP - Life Enrichment Advancing People, an organization that supports adults with developmental, cognitive and intellectual disabilities - killed one firefighter, Capt. Michael Bell, 68, and injured several others. Also among the injured was Lord, without whom officials say the incident could have been even more catastrophic.

“First, and in no uncertain terms, Larry Lord is a hero," Selectman and Rep. Scott Landry said in a written statement Tuesday. "His leadership in evacuating the building saved many lives. We are all so grateful to him."

Lord got the roughly dozen employees in the building to safety, Police Chief Jack Peck said at Tuesday's press conference.

"Without his quick actions, I think it would have been a much more horrific tragedy," Peck said.

Within minutes after firefighters arrived to investigate a report about the smell of gas in the building, it exploded. Lord was injured in the blast; according to the fundraising page, he sustained burns, broken bones and other injuries. He was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital and then to Mass General Hospital in Boston, where his condition was most recently listed as critical.

According to the fundraising page, Lord is expected to be in the hospital for months. The gofundme account was established to support Lord and his family. It can be found here. As of mid-afternoon Wednesday, more than $71,000 had been donated by more than 1,000 donors.