Future of Walton’s Mill Pond Dam up for discussion

FARMINGTON - After being designated a critical habitat for the endangered Atlantic salmon by the National Marine Fisheries Service in 2009, the Walton's Mill Pond Dam will be under scrutiny over the next six months as surveyors gather information to present the town.

The dam on Temple Stream, built in 1820, is located in what is identified as critical habitat for the Atlantic salmon and blocks their passage for migration. Atlantic salmon is the only species of salmon native to the east coast of the U.S. and only one percent of the historical population remains, according to the Atlantic Salmon Federation. Director of the New England Programs of the ASF, John Burrows, presented a research project proposal to selectmen back in April that would result in the outline of several options for the dam.

"Something needs to happen in terms of fish passage. We're trying to help the town out, but it will ultimately be the resident's decision," Burrows said.

Burrows said he believes the study, which is being conducted by engineers at Wright-Pierce, will prove that there are essentially three options for the dam, and for its endangered inhabitants. One option, which Burrows said would most likely be fully funded by ASF, would be to remove the dam completely. This would be the best option for the fish, however has already brought contentious discussion from town members who have grown up alongside the dam.

An alternative option would be building a fish ladder, which would be less destructive to the historic site, but may not bring in as much funding. The third option would be to remove parts of the dam, leaving the majority of it intact.

Successful examples of each of these options are underway in the Sheepscot River watershed- another one of the 11 rivers in Maine that were identified as critical habitat for the salmon.

In addition to potential changes on the water, ASF is working with landscape architecture firm Richardson & Associates to look at alternative ways to improve the existing park and other town land adjacent to the Walton’s Mill Dam. This process will begin with a public design charrette and information session at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28 in the basement of the Farmington Community Center.

Burrows stressed the importance of town members sharing their opinions and ideas at this meeting, as well as future meetings.

"The community will have a lot of information to grapple with, and there will be a lot of diverse opinions. But hopefully the final decision will be a well informed one," he said.

For more in-depth information about the critical state of the Atlantic Salmon, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has a video that can be watched by clicking here.

For additional information or questions, please contact John Burrows at the Atlantic Salmon Federation at john@asf.comcastbiz.net or (207) 725-2833.