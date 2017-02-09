Future water rate increase discussed in Wilton

WILTON - The Selectboard will be exploring the idea of increasing water rates after Superintendent Justin Futia reported a jump in treatment costs and a drop in usage as reasons for the proposal.

"We're running heavily into reserves for day to day operations and that may preclude a rate increase," Futia said. Currently, $84,000 has been drawn from the water reserve account as compared with $45,000 at this same time last year. He cited the purchase of water treatment chemicals, particularly aluminum chloride, that had nearly doubled in price despite the best bulk price the town receives.

In addition, revenues have dropped due to Wilton and partnering North Jay's water customers are using less water.

Town Manager Rhonda Irish said the drop in water usage was something that was noticed a few years ago as customers began using water conservation devices such as low-flow shower heads. And once the North Jay water main pipe leaks were fixed, water usage dropped off.

There's not been a water rate increase in Wilton since 1993, Futia noted. Any water rate increase would need approval by the Maine Public Utilities Commission, which regulates the state's water, electricity, gas, and telephone utilities.

Selectboard member John Black asked Futia to find out what the procedure is for a rate increase through the PUC, to seek rate comparisons with local towns and why the cost of water treatment chemicals gone up so dramatically. Black and Selectboard member Ruth Cushman suggested looking into cooperative purchases with other towns as a possible way to save on chemicals.

Selectboard Chair Tiffany Maiuri advised a proactive approach such as lining the tanks to help prevent corrosive damage and generally looking to improve on engineering methods, which could "save hundreds of thousands" in future costs and extend the life of the facilities.

In other matters, the Selectboard approved allowing the Livermore Falls Fire Department to temporarily house its rescue truck at the Wilton Fire Station for the remainder of the winter. Currently, the Wilton department's four by four truck is out to bid for sale and once its sold, will free up one of the station's bays.

"We want to be a good neighbor and it's not going to cost anything," Maiuri said. "I'm all for it," and the the rest of the board agreed. A contract agreement to be drawn up with the Livermore Falls Fire Department to temporarily house their rescue vehicle was approved.