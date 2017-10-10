Game wardens investigating shooting incidents

UPPER CUPSUPTIC TOWNSHIP - The Maine Warden Service responded to a shooting incident north of Rangeley Friday, after a man on a hunting trip was reportedly shot by his companion.

According to the Maine Warden Service's spokesperson, Cpl. John MacDonald, the shooting occurred in Upper Cupsuptic Township, north of Rangeley, near the Portage Brook Road at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6. The involved parties, Robert Cyr, 32 of Penobscot, and Ben Burns, 32 of Freeport, were hunting when the incident took place.

Both hunters saw a ruffed grouse in the roadway and entered the woods to pursue the bird. Both men fired and, as a result, Cyr was shot and hit with 20 to 25 shotgun pellets.

Cyr was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital by his hunting party. He was treated and released. The Maine Warden Service is investigating the incident; MacDonald said that both Burns and Cyr have been cooperative with the investigation.

Wardens are also investigating a Piscataquis County hunting-related incident that occurred Monday, the second of the long weekend. Kayla Corey, 28 of Kennebunkport, was loading a .410 bolt action shotgun with bird shot while hunting grouse when her firearm discharged, striking her in the right foot. She was transported to Millinocket Regional Hospital and then Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for further treatment.

Game wardens interviewed Corey and are continuing to investigate. These two incidents make for Maine's fifth hunting-related incident this year, according to MacDonald.