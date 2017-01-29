Games start Monday: American Legion members welcome Special Olympians

FARMINGTON - For more than 30 years athletes competing at the Special Olympics have received a special welcome from the American Legion Post 28 on their way to compete at the Maine Winter Games at Sugarloaf.

This year, close to 500 athletes will compete at 48th annual Special Olympics Maine Winter Games. During the three-day event athletes will compete in Nordic skiing, alpine skiing, snowshoe, speed skating, and dual ski.

The stopover on Sunday afternoon at the Legion hall provides a break from the hours of travel many teams from across Maine do each year to compete in the games. Competition begins Monday morning and continues through Tuesday morning. Opening ceremonies will be held at noon on Monday.

Roderick-Crosby Post 28's auxiliary and veteran volunteers have served up lunch for more than 30 years, said Marion Durrell, who has been an auxiliary member for 45 years.

On Sunday afternoon, a continual flow athletes, coaches and volunteers arrived into the warmth of the hall and were welcomed with smiles and lots of food.

Four athletes from Wiscasset middle and high school, will be competing for the first time at the statewide winter games event at Sugarloaf. Melissa Burgess, a life skills teacher accompanying the athletes said they hope to make the trip to the games in Carrabassett Valley an annual event.

"We want to expand our program to include the winter Special Olympics. We feel its important to socialize during school and beyond," she said. Included in their first time attending the winter games at Sugarloaf are a few overnights away from home. That idea has kept parents wondering not only how their athlete will do in the games but how the extended stay away from home with go.

"We're excited we're coming," Burgess said.

Three of the athletes, Xavier Poissonnier, 12, Zack Mank, 17, and Isaiah Decosta, 14, will compete in snow show races. Chloe Desjardins, 13, will be competing in the downhill skiing competition.

The four can look forward to plenty of activities planned for the games.

The events at Sugarloaf start this evening with one of Maine’s largest community suppers. Residents of Carrabassett Valley and surrounding areas will play host to the athletes by bringing in casseroles and desserts, enough to serve more than 800 people. The evening activities kick off with outdoor skating and hot chocolate, a sing-a-long and karaoke.

The competition will be underway first thing on Monday morning. Opening Ceremonies featuring the parade of athletes will begin at noon in front of the Base Lodge. On Monday evening, athletes will be treated to a torchlight parade, fireworks and victory dance.

Competitions will run through Tuesday morning and will conclude with closing ceremonies at noon on Tuesday.

Before the Wiscasset School athletes left for the final leg of their trip to Sugarloaf, they thanked the many Post 28 volunteers, who in turn wished them well.

"Dance up a storm tonight," Durrell said.

"I'll try," Poissonnier said with a grin.