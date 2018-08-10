Garden Connection! Fall in love with hydrangeas this summer

By Lauren St. Germain

Wow, what a great year for hydrangeas! Their command for attention can make it difficult to resist an impulsive trip to the garden center. Before they seduce a possible regret, let’s sort them out.

A must lusted after hydrangea is the blue blossomed, big leaf hydrangea, Hydrangea macrophylla. Blossoms of blue or pink and often shades in between, the color is dependent on qualities of the soil. Very popular in central Maine are the Endless Summer brand whose varieties are ‘The Original’, ‘Twist and Shout’, ‘Blushing Bride’, and ‘Bloomstruck’.

During my several years work at a garden center the number one question after “Where are the Hydrangeas?” was “Why isn’t my Hydrangea blooming?” The latter question always proved to be about the macrophylla type. The common concern was that after a couple of years the plants provided lots of lush, green, beautiful foliage but few to no blossoms. Like a semi-hardy rose in our climate, these plants require extra care for maximum performance. My advice: Plant it as an accent, not as the star. This is not Martha’s Vineyard.

If one’s heart’s desire is a reliable blue hydrangea, excitedly I say, I have witnessed Hydrangea serrata ‘Blue Billow’ bloom for the past four years in cold New Vineyard. One drawback to this lacecap, mountain hydrangea is that the new growth can sometimes hide blossoms as it grows.

For a hardy, classy, floriferous, low maintenance, and reliable hydrangea, look no further than Hydrangea paniculata. They can be used as a focal point or an accent, a hedge, or a showy container plant. The main consideration when shopping for a panicle hydrangea is the height and spread. The old-fashioned variety Pee Gee, often seen trained into a multi-stem tree, will grow well over ten feet tall and wide. It’s not a plant for under the living room window!

Panicle hydrangeas bloom late summer thru fall. The variety ‘Quickfire’ blooms 3-4 weeks earlier than other varieties. Most start out white and gain a pink blush or red tones as fall approaches.

Some popular Hydrangea paniculata varieties:

Variety - Height x Spread

Bobo - 30”-36” x 30”-36”

Grandiflora - 10’-20’ x 8’-15’

Limelight - 6’-8’ x 6’-8’

Little Lime - 3’-5’ x 3’-5’

Pinky Winky - 6’-8’ x 6’-8’

Quickfire - 6’-8’ x 6’-8’

One other species, a must to mention, is Hydrangea arborescens. ‘Annabelle’ is pure white but there are some pink varieties too. These shade tolerant shrubs grow only 3’-5’ tall and they can be cut down to the ground each year. They are an excellent choice for the eave end of a house where snow pileup from the roof can be an issue. For longest bloom time, plant where it will get 3-6 hours morning sun.

There is a hydrangea for almost any garden spot in your yard, except where conditions are too dark or wet. Just in case Hydrangeas aren’t your obsession, I’ve added Asiatic and Oriental lilies, Clematis, and tree Paeonies to the sexy list as well. If you are enticed by any of these plants, resist the impulse to buy until you get your homework done. No plant is sexy when it’s unhappy.

Lauren is a Horticulture Professional, owner of Beds and Borders Garden Consultation and Design, a seed saver, and proud grandmother to Sawyer. Contact: bedsandborders207@gmail.com