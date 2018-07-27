Garden Connection: Saving seeds of beans and peas

by Lauren St. Germain

I love to save my garden seeds, and I can only begin to explain the many reasons why. I like that it gives me control over the environment in which my seed is grown. It gives me access to seed varieties I may never find elsewhere, and helps to preserve endangered species. Yes, there are endangered vegetables! It opens opportunities to teach my little loved ones about the origin of their food. And, oh yes, it’s interesting , it’s fun, and saves me money!

You can make your seed saving endeavor as simple or complicated as you wish. My new thing this year is to hand- pollinate some squash blossoms. For beginners in the seed saving world, I suggest you start with peas (Pisum sativum) and beans (Phaseolus vulgaris), of which there are hundreds of varieties. Beans and peas are annuals so they take just one growing season to produce seed. Biennials, like beets and carrots, take two years to produce seed.

Unlike cucurbits such as squash and cucumbers, peas and beans self-pollinate and their biology is such that they will not likely cross with other varieties. You will find information which conflicts with this theory and I will not argue the science of it here. I know expert seed savers who say isolation distance between bean and pea varieties is not necessary and others who say it is. I don’t worry about it with these two crops. If you want to play it super safe, practical isolation practices can be to leave 10-20 feet between varieties, or plant something tall like corn or sunflowers between varieties.

I’ve harvested peas a couple of times this season and the rest have passed their prime. Now I make a decision. Remove the pea plants and plant something else in that spot, or leave them and let them dry for seed. If for seed, leave them in the garden until all the pods are dry and brown. The process is the same for beans. If they are dry enough to harvest, you‘ll hear the beans rattle a bit when you shake the pod.

Pick the dry pods and put them in a cardboard box or a paper bag --never plastic-- labeled with the type, variety and date harvested. Put the bag in a dry place until they are completely dry, at the very least a couple of weeks. Harvest season is such a busy time! I have actually pulled the plants roots and all, hung them upside down over lines strung in the barn, then harvested the seed that winter.

There are multiple creative ways to extract the seeds from the pods. You will find a lot of the pods will pop open on their own. As for the rest, you can sit with a blanket on your lap and open each pod individually and meditatively into a bowl while the wind howls outside. Or do it like my fellow seed saver Amy Leblanc has demonstrated. Put a mess of them in a pillow case or grain bag. And for the fun part loved by both children and adults, put it on the floor and dance all over it! The pods will open but the seeds will not be harmed and will sort out easily once outside the bag. Or put on a pair of gloves, rub the pods between the palms of your hands, and watch the seeds fall out.

You will almost surely have more seed than you may need for the following year. Trade them, give them away, or cook and eat the dry bean types and peas. Store them in labeled envelopes or jars somewhere dry, out of the sun, where the temperature does not fluctuate.

To get the most out of your seed saving experience try to take pause. Look closely at the blossoms of your peas and beans in the garden. Think about how you feel when you eat or share food that’s been grown from your own seed. It’s possible you will sense an emotional and intellectual phenomenon that’s difficult to explain. It may be that it just plain feels good to bring your food full circle.

Resources for you:

Publication: An Introduction to Seed Saving; University of Maine Cooperative Extension, https://extension.umaine.edu/publications/2750e/

Book: Seed to Seed by Suzanne Ashworth

Lauren is a Horticulture Professional, owner of Beds and Borders Garden Consultation and Design, a seed saver, and grandmother to Sawyer. Contact: bedsandborders207@gmail.com. View her Facebook here.