Gerry Wiles Holiday Basket program underway in Franklin County

FARMINGTON - The annual Gerry Wiles Holiday Food Basket drive is now in action, with the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce now collecting monetary and non-perishable food item donations.

The program works to put a full meal on tables throughout Franklin County and has historically distributed more than 100 baskets just in time for the holidays. Community members can apply through the Chamber website by clicking here or by picking up an application at the Chamber office in Walmart.

"Food insecurity is all around us and yet we never see it. The Chamber wants to be supportive of our community and if we can get our businesses activated to help out then that is what we are going to do," Director of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Trisha Mosher said.

An event on Nov. 21 will help raise funds for the program; the annual Franklin Memorial Hospital Luncheon will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with all proceeds benefiting the baskets. The meal is open to the public by donation and will include a pot roast, mashed potatoes, green beans, squash, stuffing, a roll, milk and pie.

Requests for baskets must be submitted to the Chamber by Dec. 6. A committee will review the applications and contact those selected to receive a basket by phone. Baskets will be available for pickup on Friday, Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chamber office at 615 Wilton Road.